The taboo breaking 'President of Ireland': The huge reaction the Late Late's Gay Byrne tribute

By Steve Neville
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 09:43 AM

The Late Late Show's tribute to Gay Byrne has been met with praise and deemed worthy of the legendary broadcaster.

From Mike Murphy to Tommy Tiernan, a host of stars turned out for the one off celebration of Mr Byrne's life.

President Micahel D Higgins opened the tributes saying Mr Byrne was a modern man who, in the 1960s, identified that “aspects of modernity were gradually making their way in” to the country, and he used this to define the conversation.

Former president Mary McAleese said Mr Bryne would have made a great Uachtarán na hÉireann before it was claimed he "was President of Ireland anyway".

From talking about sex, condoms and homosexuality, Mr Byrne's taboo breaking was also praised.

The show highlight some of the controversial issues that My Byrne took on as Late Late host.

Tommy Tiernan's moving tribute was also praised by viewers, with the comedian saying Mr Byrne's TV and radio shows brought Ireland together "as a tribe."

"I think we enjoyed Gay Byrne's familiarity"

A trad super group took shape on the night to play and sing The Parting Glass. The musicians featured Sharon Shannon, Donal Lunny, Mary Black, Mary Coughlan, Finbar Furey and John Sheahan of The Dubliners.

A number of familiar faces who couldn't be in studio - including Brendan O'Carroll, Michael Flately and Dara O'Briain - paid tribute from afar.

To whom it may concern, rest in peace Gay.

