The taboo breaking 'President of Ireland': The huge reaction the Late Late's Gay Byrne tribute

The Late Late Show's tribute to Gay Byrne has been met with praise and deemed worthy of the legendary broadcaster.

From Mike Murphy to Tommy Tiernan, a host of stars turned out for the one off celebration of Mr Byrne's life.

President Micahel D Higgins opened the tributes saying Mr Byrne was a modern man who, in the 1960s, identified that “aspects of modernity were gradually making their way in” to the country, and he used this to define the conversation.

Former president Mary McAleese said Mr Bryne would have made a great Uachtarán na hÉireann before it was claimed he "was President of Ireland anyway".

From talking about sex, condoms and homosexuality, Mr Byrne's taboo breaking was also praised.

The show highlight some of the controversial issues that My Byrne took on as Late Late host.

Tommy Tiernan's moving tribute was also praised by viewers, with the comedian saying Mr Byrne's TV and radio shows brought Ireland together "as a tribe."

"I think we enjoyed Gay Byrne's familiarity"

A trad super group took shape on the night to play and sing The Parting Glass. The musicians featured Sharon Shannon, Donal Lunny, Mary Black, Mary Coughlan, Finbar Furey and John Sheahan of The Dubliners.

A number of familiar faces who couldn't be in studio - including Brendan O'Carroll, Michael Flately and Dara O'Briain - paid tribute from afar.

The wonderful part about the #LateLate tribute to Gay was that it allowed the nation feel they were part of his wake, the celebration of his life. How incredibly fitting. #RIPGaybo pic.twitter.com/ycDqDnWZzq— Gavin O'Connor (@gavinoconnor) November 6, 2019

This show, and Gay Byrne's legacy, demonstrates what a wonderful, strange, backwards, forwards, special country we live in. How far we have come, how far we have to go#latelate #LateLateShow — Colette Sexton (@colette_sexton) November 5, 2019

Gay Byrne. Still producing magical television. This is wonderful and proof yet again that the Irish deal with death in the most beautiful way.#latelate #GayByrne pic.twitter.com/D8Mu3dZvbD— 📻 Ed Smith 📻 (@EdTodayFM) November 5, 2019

For all its faults, nowhere does tributes like Ireland 💚 Hats off to very moving goodbye, even for a blow in like me. #LateLate — Sarah Thatt-Foley (@ST_Foley) November 5, 2019

#LateLate #LateLateShow It feels strange and yet familiar to just be watching RTE 1 and not touching the remote and knowing that half the country is doing the same. A tribe as Tommy Tiernan said November 5, 2019

The country is having a kind of national wake via the #latelate. Can't imagine us doing that for someone else. That perhaps says something. — Stephen Kinsella (@stephenkinsella) November 5, 2019

To whom it may concern, rest in peace Gay.