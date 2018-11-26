Tayto the king of foods 'most missed' by Irish emigrants

Tayto crisps have retaken the top spot from Kerrygold butter as the food 'most missed' by Irish emigrants.

According to the Diaspora Decides study, conducted by Behaviour & Attitudes for Checkout magazine, 32% of Irish emigrants surveyed said that they missed the crisps 'a lot' with 18% saying they 'miss it a little'.

Tayto held the top spot for four years running when it was beaten by Kerrygold in 2017.

Other Irish products that made the list of most missed by those living abroad were:

Cadbury Chocolate 31% Barry's Tea 28% Kerrygold butter 27% Denny rashers 19% Guinness 19%

According to the survey, 48% of people interviewed said that Guinness was 'not missed at all'.

Online Editor at Checkout.ie, Donna Ahern said that the products that people miss most don't come as a surprise.

She said: " For those of us that have lived overseas or have visited family living abroad, the aforementioned items are always the products that are mentioned the most.

“Interestingly, Tayto remained in pole position for the first four years that this research was conducted.

"While Kerrygold pipped the iconic crisp last year to come out on top, this year, Tayto has reclaimed its number one position yet again, so it continues to be at the forefront of expats minds when Irish food nostalgia sets in.”

She added: "The big tea brands are this year’s big surprise, with Barry’s edging out Lyons as the most-missed tea brand by quite a significant 11%.

"This is in sharp contrast to last year when the two brands were neck and neck.”