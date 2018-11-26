Home»Exam Viral

Tayto the king of foods 'most missed' by Irish emigrants

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 09:08 PM
By Greg Murphy

Tayto crisps have retaken the top spot from Kerrygold butter as the food 'most missed' by Irish emigrants.

According to the Diaspora Decides study, conducted by Behaviour & Attitudes for Checkout magazine, 32% of Irish emigrants surveyed said that they missed the crisps 'a lot' with 18% saying they 'miss it a little'.

Tayto held the top spot for four years running when it was beaten by Kerrygold in 2017.

Other Irish products that made the list of most missed by those living abroad were:

Cadbury Chocolate31%
Barry's Tea28%
Kerrygold butter27%
Denny rashers19%
Guinness19%

According to the survey, 48% of people interviewed said that Guinness was 'not missed at all'.

READ MORE: US spacecraft successfully touches down on Mars to begin study of planet's interior

Online Editor at Checkout.ie, Donna Ahern said that the products that people miss most don't come as a surprise.

She said: " For those of us that have lived overseas or have visited family living abroad, the aforementioned items are always the products that are mentioned the most.

“Interestingly, Tayto remained in pole position for the first four years that this research was conducted.

"While Kerrygold pipped the iconic crisp last year to come out on top, this year, Tayto has reclaimed its number one position yet again, so it continues to be at the forefront of expats minds when Irish food nostalgia sets in.”

She added: "The big tea brands are this year’s big surprise, with Barry’s edging out Lyons as the most-missed tea brand by quite a significant 11%.

"This is in sharp contrast to last year when the two brands were neck and neck.”


Related Articles

Dublin granny's quirky business set to wow at the Ploughing Championship

Hotelier to fund return trip for 80-year-old Jim

More in this Section

Someone in Cork used a spoon as an ignition key and the reaction is forking hilarious

Santa has written a letter to the Gardaí and here’s what it says

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his stand-up show to Dublin

VIDEO: Impromptu sing-song breaks out in Dublin airport during six-hour flight delay


Lifestyle

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 – here are the rules for being a young nan

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Gig Review: Boy George and Culture Club at 3Arena, Dublin

Prolongedpuberty may be key to a long life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »