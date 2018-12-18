Special gift wrapping paper inside today’s Irish Examiner

After the festive party inevitably comes the waste.

Households are expected to generate an estimated 83,000 tonnes of packaging waste this Christmas, according to data from recycling company Repak.

The damage our reliance on plastics is doing to the natural world and particularly our oceans, alongside climate change concerns, received much global media coverage in 2018.

As a result, many people are becoming more conscious of the need to “reduce, reuse, and recycle”.

A recent Repak survey found 95% of people want to recycle because of climate change. It also found 91% would be happy to get less packaging on their Christmas gifts, with almost one in three revealing that their recycling bin fills up even before Christmas kicks off.

Some people tackle the issue in other creative ways. They wrap their gifts each year in cloth parcels or in reusable bags such as hessian, muslin or cotton.

There are those who turn to their daily newspaper for help them with the task, a topic recently discussed among listeners of the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1. One listener said how a relative preferred to wrap her Christmas gifts each year in newsprint but was particular as to which pages in her daily paper she plucked out for the purpose.

This got us thinking at the Irish Examiner. We wondered how we might enhance the gifting experience for readers who like to present their gifts sustainably by using their used newspapers for the seasonal job.

The result is our first ever bespoke Christmas wrapping paper, printed alongside the daily news today.

Our designers have come up with unique patterns we hope will bring a smile to those giving the gifts and those receiving them.

Find your special gift wrapping paper in the centre of today’s Irish Examiner