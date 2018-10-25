Reddit users are sharing their secrets for ageing well

Considering it’s the largest organ in our body, it comes as no surprise we’re keen to take good care of our skin.

One of the easiest ways to judge the health of your skin is by how quickly or slowly it’s ageing, and whether wrinkles are popping up before you’d expect.

Reddit user BlueDimity is particularly concerned about this, and asked: “To those who have aged well, what are your secrets?”

This isn’t to say ageing is a negative thing, rather it’s an opportunity to get some top tips for taking care of yourself as you grow older. So if you were wondering how to keep your skin looking fresh, here are the secrets from Reddit users in the know…

Sunscreen

Good morning to everyone who did their skincare routine and applied sunscreen today. — Your Skincare Fav (@caveofbeauty) October 24, 2018

You’re probably bored of being told you should be wearing sunblock every day – even in winter – but that doesn’t mean we’ll stop saying it. It really is time to invest in a good SPF.

Reddit user kabukik advises: “Suncreen everyday under your make-up and after moisturiser, SPF 30 at least, and not only your face, don’t forget all the exposed areas, like neck, decolletage, arms, etc.”

sarabeacher adds: “If you wear sunscreen, don’t forget your hands and neck/chest. It’s really what starts to show age the most.” Wearing sunblock is the most common tip to come up on the thread, after all, protecting yourself from the sun’s harmful rays is one of the best ways to prevent wrinkles.

Water

I just want to appreciate water because it has my skin looking nice 👑 pic.twitter.com/mc6b8paXNQ — Zaire (@zaireeriazz) October 24, 2018

Sure, drinking water for your skin isn’t exactly new news, but it’s a solid tip for a reason.

RiddleMeThis1213 says: “Most people aren’t drinking the recommended amount of water. Water is essential for our bodies.”

Skin cells are made up of water, so you need to keep hydrated for them to remain healthy and plump. If these cells don’t have enough H2O, they can get dry and flaky.

Water = plump skin – and plump skin means a youthful look. It’s as simple as that – and a whole lot cheaper than a complicated 12-step regime of products. The NHS still sticks by the guidelines of six to eight glasses of fluid a day, but of course, if you can sneak in more, that’s even better.

Cleanse, tone and moisturise

You might not need the most complicated and expensive skincare routine ever, but it’s still worth thinking about what you put on your face. The general rule of thumb from this thread seems to be: “Cleanse, tone, moisturise with decent products” (writes Charliecat08).

If you’re not quite sure what to use, luckily lots of people have recommendations. NorthernLightxxxix swears by Pixi Glow Tonic (£18) for an acid toner, and Assyholy recommends using soap-free cleansers like ones made by Kiehl’s (try the deep cleansing foaming facial wash for £24).

As for moisturiser, go for something light and make sure it has SPF in it. And the golden rule? spareohs comments: “ALWAYS wash your face and remove make up before bed.”

Sleep

Another bit of key advice from spareohs is to “get a good night’s sleep”. Like water, this is a free skincare tip which comes up time and again. But why is it so beneficial?

When you’re catching some zeds, your skin is busy making new collagen, helping it look plump and bright. Also, not getting enough shut-eye decreases the blood flow to your skin and spikes cortisol levels, which can make it look wan and lacklustre.

It’s called beauty sleep for a reason, so try and get seven to nine hours a night.

Food

Did you know that sugar causes fine lines? The old saying you are what you eat is true! How are you eat affects your body, hormones & skin! — Andie MacDowell (@AndieMacDowell3) April 12, 2017

Your diet can also have an impact on how you age. Widowsfreak advises “a diet high in whole foods, plant based, and as many fruits and veggies as you can manage.”

Things to avoid? Many users have cut down or stopped drinking alcohol, and also warn against eating too much fried, fatty, salty or sugary foods. There are various reasons for this – sugar can damage your skin’s collagen, and alcohol is dehydrating, can trigger rosacea outbreaks and make your skin look sallow.

Of course, eating a healthy diet won’t mean you’ll never get wrinkles, but it’s a good way to boost the health of your skin – for example, foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids (like salmon and walnuts) can prevent inflammation.

Genetics

We hate to break it to you – there’s actually only so much you can do when it comes to preventing ageing. Of course you should still make sure you’re wearing sunscreen and drinking enough water, but a lot of it is to do with your DNA.

So any time you miss a step in your skincare routine or eat a doughnut, remember that, and don’t beat yourself up too much.

- Press Association