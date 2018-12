Christmas can be a hectic and busy time so it's always a good idea to take a moment to yourself.

In Cork, there is no better spot to do this than down at the Lough.

Enjoy some fresh air and enjoy the tranquility while taking in the beautiful decorations.

The unique floating crib is a lovely site to behold.

So, if Christmas has you feeling a little stressed and exhausted, take a minute to watch the video below.