Lewis Hamilton ‘kidnapped’ by Will Smith in online video

Sunday, November 25, 2018 - 04:10 PM

A video appears to show Will Smith kidnapping Lewis Hamilton so that he can win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in his stead.

The tongue-in-cheek video sees the Formula One driver, who has already secured this year’s championship, duct taped to a chair whilst actor Smith says he will take the wheel for the final race of the season.

“Lewis I’m sorry… here’s the deal, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me man,” Smith says in the video. “You already won man, save something for other people.

“Listen, you’re black, I’m black nobody gonna know the difference.”

The video closes with Hamilton shouting “you better win” at Smith.

Hamilton was at least on pole for the race in the United Arab Emirates, giving Smith something of a fighting chance if he had raced, and the video follows a post to Instagram by the 50-year-old actor of the pair together.

Hamilton’s half-brother and fellow racing driver Nicolas Hamilton responded on Instagram to the video: “Bro can’t believe you got to act with Will!!! So sick.”

Smith was attending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to congratulate Hamilton and joined him on the starting grid and was even invited to wave the chequered flag at the end of the race.

Hamilton went on to win the race, rounding off his fifth title-winning championship with victory.

