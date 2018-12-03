'It's like a dream come true' - Mrs Browns Boys star announced for Dancing with the Stars

Actor and comedian Eilish O'Carroll and style entrepreneur Darren Kennedy have been walking on air since finding out they are taking part in RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars.

“I'm so excited to be doing Dancing with the Stars. It's like a dream come true. I feel like a kid and all my Christmases have come at once. I can't wait to get started,” said Eilish.

Mrs Brown's Boys star Eilish O'Carroll

Darren said he felt both excited and petrified at the thought of taking part in the hit show.

“It's completely out of my comfort zone but, ultimately, I'm looking forward to it. I've zero dance experience,” he said.

Both Eilish and Darren were revealed as the next two celebrities to compete in the dancing competition on The Ryan Tubridy Show on Radio 1.

Last weekend broadcaster and entrepreneur, Mairéad Ronan, was confirmed as the first star who will be vying for the much-coveted glitterball trophy.

“The only dancing I do is around the kitchen with my baby, so this is going to be a whole new experience for me,” she said.

Broadcaster Mairéad Ronan

Eilish, also known as Winnie McGoogan in Mrs Brown's Boys, has watched Dancing with the Stars, produced by ShinAwiL since the series started.

“I just love the glitz and the glamour and I love the dancing,” said Eilish, who described the opportunity to hit the dance floor next month as a dream come true.

Darren said his mother had sent him to the Billy Barry Stage School in Dublin when he was six years old. After attending just one class he told her it was not for him and he was not going back.

“In fairness, she did not push me. But if I could write a letter to my young self I would say: 'Stick with Billie Barry, someday you're going to be thankful,” he said.

Darren said he was willing to learn to dance and was prepared to give his all.

“I am looking forward to the physicality of it. Never before in my life and probably never again will I have the opportunity to dedicate what is potentially four months of my life to learning a new skill - dancing.”

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will present the new series that will air on RTÉ One for 12 weeks from Sunday, January 6.

A total of 11 celebrities will pair up with their professional dancing partners, step out of their comfort zones and onto the dance floor.

GAA commnetator Marty Morrissey was on this year's series.

Also returning this year are judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson, with viewers also invited to participate in the judging process.

Each dancing couple will have a different dancing genre to master every week, with just seven days to perfect their routine before performing live during the two-hour show.

There will be no elimination during the first two weeks. After that, one celebrity and their dancing partner will leave the competition each week until the final on Sunday, March 24.