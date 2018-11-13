Have a bird's-eye view of Timoleague, West Cork

Have a bird's-eye view of the West Cork village of Timoleague as seen from this drone video.
Video by Dan Linehan
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Gareth O'Callaghan to return to the airwaves for Christmas
VIDEO: This Mr Price store in Mayo got into a spot of 'botter' over the weekend
Listen to this homeless man’s killer jokes that are lighting up the internet
Watch the hilarious moment when a 101-year-old woman mistakes Angela Merkel for Emmanuel Macron's wife