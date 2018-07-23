Home»Exam Viral

Go Fund Me page set up to get Conor McGregor's father a Leap card after 'coinage' rant

Monday, July 23, 2018 - 09:57 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

If you’ve been on airplane mode over the weekend, you might not have seen the rant video Conor McGregor's dad posted about the amount of change he received from the DART ticket machine.

Tony McGregor used a “crisp” €20 note to pay his fair, from Lansdowne Road to Dun Laoghaire, and was not to pleased to receive the €17.30 back in “coinage” as it does not fit into his “slim-fit Hugo Boss” suit.

Watch for yourself here:

Let's just say, since he posted the video, the internet has come out in force to help the 57-year-old.

Comedian Emma Doran even set up a Go Fund Me page to help get Tony a Leap card.

“Let's make sure Tony McGregor doesn't find him not too plussed again,” she wrote in the description.

“What's this country coming to if you're expected to carry aloada coinage while wearing a slim-fit, hand fitted Hugo boss suit.

“Let's get this money raised so Tony can get a leap card. Or we'll have to get Aoife McGregor to give Dublin Area Rapid Transport a buzz.”


More in this Section

In pictures: Kapow! Colourful costumes abound at Comic-Con 2018

James Kavanagh and William Murray named champion porridge makers at Laois competition

People are sharing the most ‘annoying’ facts they know and some are bizarre

In video: Watch a whimsical ancient clock at work


Today's Stories

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern raises fears about North’s future

Sport Ireland chief John Treacy hopes to compete in Courtmacsherry marathon

Tralee sets sights on ‘quality’ town park

Carlow and Waterford ITs to submit joint university bid

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 21, 2018

    • 2
    • 6
    • 11
    • 13
    • 20
    • 30
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »