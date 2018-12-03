Cork women fundraising to bring Christmas joy to families in direct provision

One of the best things about being a parent is giving your children something that makes them smile.

The ability to choose for our children is one of many things we take for granted.

But it is denied to people living in direct provision.

There are almost 300 children living in direct provision in Cork.

L-R: Deirdre O'Shaughnessy and baby Oscar, Miriam Raja, Lilly Higgins, Edona Gjatoja Brahja and baby Amaryla

They are split between centres in Kinsale Road, Glounthaune, Clonakilty, Millstreet and Mallow.

Most of them share a single room with their families.

The allowance per person per week is €21.60.

This is to cover shoes, clothes, toiletries, nappies, wipes, dummies, school supplies - all the necessities apart from food and medical expenses.

Their parents are not allowed to work or to claim any other social welfare payment.

CHRISTMAS

Kinsale based mother of two Ciara McDonnell was struck by the difference between her family and those in direct provision, and set up a Christmas fundraiser for children in the Kinsale Road direct provision centre.

“I’m a blow-in myself, and I’ve experienced the warm welcome of the people here in Cork. I want to pass that on to the people that I’ve met at Direct Provision centres across the county.

Kinsale Road residents Patience Musanhi, Tanjina Begum, Nathalie Mehmood, Ramata Slim, Joyce Luseba and Chloe Nyota in front

“There’s a huge lack of awareness about the reality of what life is truly like for those living in Direct Provision across the country.

"Our campaign is rooted in the need to foster a sense of community spirit towards our friends living in accommodation centres across Cork.

The single greatest thing that has stood out to us as we met these families was the lack of autonomy that they experience in their daily life, and that’s what we want to remedy, one act of kindness at a time.

In just a couple of weeks, over €11,000 has been raised to allow mothers in direct provision to purchase a gift for their own children this year, but they aren’t finished yet.

“The idea is simple; we want to give every Mum living in Direct Provision centres €50 per child to purchase Christmas gifts for their kids.

"Most of these women haven’t had the opportunity to shop for their kids in years – most of the children wouldn’t dare to dream that they might receive the toy they want the most this Christmas,” she explains.

Mum-of-three Lilly Higgins, and mum-of-two Deirdre O’Shaughnessy raised over €5,000 for residents of the Ashbourne House centre in Glounthaune.

According to Deirdre “looking at my two little boys and the amount of gifts they have got already this year, I felt I would prefer to divert some of what is usually spent on them to someone who gets less.

I would like other mams to experience the joy of giving a gift this Christmas.

In Clonakilty, makeup artist Siobhan O’Mahony, mother to four year old Jimmy, raised funds for the 46 children in the direct provision centre there through running competitions on her Instagram page.

“I’m living two minutes from the lodge in Clonakilty and pass it many times a day so when Ciara asked would I help it was a no brainer.

"Lots of the children go to Jimmy’s Montessori and the thought of them not getting a present they would like when, honestly, my child gets too much, was heartbreaking,” explains Siobhan.

Businesswoman and mum of two Kate Durrant fundraised for the children in Mallow’s direct provision centre, while illustrator Hazel Hurley is currently working with the centre social worker on a fundraiser for the Millstreet centre, which has the largest number of children.

Hurley, who learned about direct provision while studying international development, has been keen to get involved with a centre for quite sometime.

“Childhood is such a special time and shapes who you will become.

"Parents only want to provide the best for their kids but in this situation are being prevented from doing so, perhaps for many years and with no end in sight,” Hazel explains.

“People around the country have already opened their hearts and their wallets to the campaign, and we’ve secured enough funds to cover gifts for children at Kinsale Road, Glounthaune, Mallow and Clonakilty,” adds Ciara.

“Now we want to help the families living at Millstreet. It’s a big ask.

"There are 144 children living at the centre, so we will need all the help we can get, but I have no doubt that Cork will come together and help us get there.”

To donate, click here.