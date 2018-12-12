Cork pub is charging just seven cents for a pint his Tuesday

Fancy getting a round in and getting change from 50 cent?

Your options are to either roll back inflation, or head to a Cork pub celebrating its centenary on Tuesday.

Popular pub The Oval turned 100 this year and to celebrate, the bar - located across the road from the historic Beamish and Crawford brewery - is celebrating by selling pints of the famous local export at 1918 prices.

Having crunched the numbers for a comparable charge, staff at the iconic local will be pouring pints of the black stuff for just seven cent from 19:18 on Tuesday evening.

Shane Noonan of The Oval admits staff are bracing themselves for a busy evening.

“We’re expecting a line out the door and down the side of the building,” he said.

There won’t be any extra hands behind the bar, however, simply because there isn’t the room.

“It’s a small pub, so there will be four of us on the bar and security at the door. We expect we’ll be pouring Beamish solidly for an hour,” he said.

However those expecting the cheapest all-night session will be disappointed - the centenary promotion will last only a hour or so or until the kegs of Beamish set aside for the occasion run dry.

Shane reckons it won’t be long until those barrels empty, judging by the reaction to the promotion on social media.

“I’ve been working here for four years and I’ve never seen a response like it,” he said.

Staff were unable to pinpoint the exact opening date for The Oval, but decided the pub’s most popular month would be most appropriate for the occasion.

“We couldn’t find a reliable source for what month it opened, but we do know it was in 1918, and so we decided to hold the celebration on the month that best suits our festive, cosy pub,” Shane said.

“It’s a quintessentially Christmas pub. It’s a common spot for meet-ups over the festive period. A lot of people who come home for Christmas will arrange to meet their friends for a catch up here."

He added that it is the Oval’s heritage and the traditional, untouched interior that keeps trade strong at the city centre location.

“We have our great regulars, but we get a lot of trade from word of mouth. There’s a tourism boom - visitors hear about our pub, and pop in to visit,” he said. “We get visitors from the US, Canada, France, and elsewhere coming in having heard good things.”

Those who pop in on Tuesday will undoubtedly be adding to that word of mouth after they give their mates their seven cents worth on The Oval.