Chairman of Liam Miller Tribute match named Cork Person of the Month

The December Cork Person of the Month is Michael O’Flynn to mark his leading role in raising €1.5m for Liam Miller’s family and other causes, both Cork based and national.

Former soccer star Liam Miller passed away earlier this year.

Michael O'Flynn with President Michael D Higgins at the Liam Miller Tribute match earlier this year.

Michael O’Flynn said he accepted the award on behalf of the whole Miller Organising Committee and all those who gave so generously.

Person of Month organiser Manus O’Callaghan said: “We got a huge amount of nominations for Michael and many also mentioned his other fundraising projects over the years, especially for establishing the Cork Friends of Crumlin group which helps Our Lady’s Children Hospital and the National Children’s Research Centre.”

Digital Desk