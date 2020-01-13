Cork Company of the Year Awards

Cork Company of the Year: Casting an eye over Emerging contenders
In the first of a four-part series looking at the finalists for the Cork Company of the Year Awards, Munster Business Hub editor Alan Healy casts an eye over the contenders in the Emerging category.

Mon, 13 Jan, 2020

A look at some of the Cork Company of the Year Awards SME category finalists
In the second part of a four-part series looking at finalists for the Cork Company of the Year Awards 2018, Padraig Hoare casts an eye over those competing in the SME category.

Mon, 15 Jan, 2018

Cork Company of the Year Awards 2017: The non-profit category
In the final week of a four-part series looking at finalists for the Cork Company of the Year Awards 2017,&nbsp;P&aacute;draig Hoare casts an eye over those in the non-profit category.

Mon, 30 Jan, 2017

Cork Company of the Year Awards: OrthoXel products could revolutionise bone fracture recovery
One thing almost as agonising as fracturing a limb is the thought of the lengthy recovery process, but an extraordinarily innovative Cork company aims to change that.

Mon, 09 Jan, 2017

Cork Company of the Year Awards: Vconnecta changing face of politics through data technology
Political polling has taken a battering in recent months &mdash; but one innovative Cork company could be the one to restore its reputation across the globe.

Mon, 09 Jan, 2017

Cork Company of the Year Awards: Pundit Arena gives sports fans a platform to become writers
For any sports lover, chances are the dream job would be to write about your passion if you couldn&rsquo;t play it professionally &mdash; one Cork company is giving hundreds of would-be journalists the chance to do just that.

Mon, 09 Jan, 2017

Search begins for next winner of Cork Company of the Year Award
Being recognised by their peers at the Cork Company of the Year Awards has opened new avenues and business for the winners, the launch of Cork Chamber&rsquo;s annual awards heard yesterday.

Tue, 04 Oct, 2016

Company of The Year Awards 2016 - Part 4: Excellence in Customer Engagement
In the last of a four-part series looking at finalists for the Cork Company of the Year Awards 2016, Peter O&rsquo;Dwyer casts an eye over those in the special category: Excellence in Customer Engagement.

Mon, 01 Feb, 2016

