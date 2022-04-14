This competition is now closed. Congratulations to Niamh O'Flynn

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 14:30

We have teamed up with Blackwater Valley Opera Festival to offer you a fantastic night away. Ireland’s Summer Opera Festival returns for 2022 with Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice conducted by Peter Whelan and directed by David Bolger, from May 31 – June 6 in Lismore, Co. Waterford

PRIZE DETAILS

  • A pair of tickets to the Opera at Lismore Castle on Wednesday, June 1
  • Overnight stay for two people sharing, plus meal at Walter Raleigh Hotel, Youghal

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, April 29, 2022. No cash alternative. Tickets and overnight stay are for Wednesday, June 1 only. The editor’s decision is final.

Visit www.blackwatervalleyoperafestival.com

