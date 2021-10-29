WIN A BREAK AWAY WITH CORK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

WIN A BREAK AWAY WITH CORK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 11:17

The Irish Examiner together with Cork International Film Festival are giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the CIFF's Awards Gala screening and an overnight B&B stay with dinner at The Montenotte Hotel.

Cork International Film Festival returns for its 66th edition from November 5 to November 21, 2021.

Watch premieres of Irish and international features, documentaries, and shorts in cinema from November 5 to November 12 and online from November 13 to November 21. 

Browse and book your tickets now at  https://www.corkfilmfest.org/ or via the myCIFF app!

Prize includes - 

  • One pair of tickets to the Awards Gala screening of Blue Bayou, starring Justin Chon and Alicia Vikander at 7.30pm, Friday, November 12 at The Everyman, Cork.
  • An overnight B&B stay for two at the stylish destination The Montenotte Hotel with dinner in the Panorama Bistro, on Friday, November 12

Terms & conditions apply, no cash alternative, editors decision is final. Tickets and hotel booking are non-transferable and are for Friday, November 12. Closing date, Friday, November 5 at noon.

More in this section

WIN A BREAK AWAY TO SEE IRELAND V NEW ZEALAND WIN A BREAK AWAY TO SEE IRELAND V NEW ZEALAND
Win a cashmere throw and china coffee cups Win a cashmere throw and china coffee cups
WIN A BREAK AWAY WITH CORK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

WIN A BREAK AWAY WITH CORK INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices