Pet care package to give away

To celebrate Pete Wedderburn's new pet column in the Irish Examiner every Monday, we are delighted to give away a pet care package.

Prize includes:

One year Petfix Club Membership Gift Box (allowing them access to the Club and all benefits associated for 1 year)

€100 Petfix Store Credit

One month supply of Petfix Dog or Cat Food

Terms and conditions apply, editor's decision is final, no cash alternative, closing date, noon, June 17.

The €100 store credit can be applied once the user has signed up using their membership gift card.

One month supply of Petfix Food is for either a dog or a cat, and only applies to one animal.

The winner will be contacted by the Petfix team and asked which food is appropriate for their pet so they can send type and amount accordingly.

The maximum amount of food given to a dog owner for the month is 16kg worth, and 4kg worth of food for a cat owner (as a guide by Pete).