Irish Examiner Group builds a creative showroom for EZLiving Interiors
Campaign
Autumn Event and Black Friday Sales
Brief
EZ Living's main objective with this campaign was creating awareness of their Autumn Event and Black Friday deals whilst driving high volumes of quality traffic to their eComms site. They provided us with their Display and Video assets for each campaign and tasked us with using these to highlight their product range in a creative and innovative way
Solution
Our key approach was to avail of our multiple creative ad formats and execute them in a variety of ways to create an online showroom for EZ Living.
VISUAL STORIES
A mobile-first solution, Tappable has provided us with a platform for creating visual stories through mobile landing pages. Here we can build custom, browsable product galleries for clients to showcase all their products in one digital booklet. Driving taps, swipes and conversions for the client, this was a great tool for increasing user engagement with their luxurious range.
HD-QUALITY VIDEO
Our ongoing partnership with SeenThis has allowed us to provide HD-quality video with instant loading in any Display Ad unit. This offered the perfect solution for a suite of slick video assets that required more reach and visibility than Video inventory provides, as well as higher engagement rates than traditional Display.
SOCIAL DISPLAY
Social Display through Polar, gave EZ Living the opportunity to extend their social media activity across our sites by distributing their social posts as Display Blending a number of different showroom images across their range, this format required no creative production or lead time; a great ‘plug and play’ option we used to further increase Display performance, allow users engage with their Social channels and drive more landing page visits.
HOME-PAGE TAKEOVERS
We finally added creative Takeovers of our site Homepages and Property & Home sections as well as First Party Audience targeting across five premium websites for maximum reach, impact and awareness. These included Irish Examiner.com, IrishTimes.com, breakingnews.ie. Echolive as well as MyHome.ie, Ireland’s leading Property portal.
RESULTS
Overall, the campaign exceeded results expectations, over-delivering on its campaign goals of delivery, impact and performance with click-thru rates far exceeding industry averages.
2.2M
Ad Impressions
7.5K
Clicks
0.34%
CTR
+70%
Industry Average
In total across both activations, we delivered nearly 2.2M Ad Impressions across Irishexaminer.com, echolive.ie, irishtimes.com, breakingnews.ie and myhome.ie with a variety of contextual and first-party data led targeting. This yielded nearly 7.5K clicks to the EZ Living site with an average CTR across all formats of 0.34%, +70% higher than the industry average.