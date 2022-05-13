Sandberg motion tracking phone mount keeps you in the frame 

One of my favourite features on the new iPads is Centre Stage, which keeps the subject in the frame at all times during video calls. It does this by using a wide-angle lens and then uses AI software to digitally zoom in on the subject and then pan when they move. If one or more people enter the frame, it will zoom out to ensure everyone can fit in the frame.

A Danish tech company Sandberg has launched a phone mount that does something similar but since it’s a hardware solution, you don’t lose image quality.

It is an intelligent phone mount with motion tracking AI that follows the user in any direction as they move and Sandberg says it should work great for work, fitness and social media.





Design and features

Sandberg phone tracking mount. Pic: Sandberg

The Sandberg phone mount has a large circular base with a cylindrical body that contains a motion-sensing camera and a phone mount on top. The phone mount is able to open wide enough to mount even the largest phone I placed in it. You can also rotate the mount for video in horizontal or vertical modes.

Inside the base is a battery so you don’t need to have it plugged in, to work. The battery should last up to eight hours on a single charge which is ideal for those who need the freedom to be able to place it anywhere or move around during a video session.

Sandberg phone tracking mount. Pic: Sandberg

While appreciating the fact that you don’t need to install any software for the tracking to work, it would have been nice if you could have control over things like tracking speed, responsiveness and how smoothly it stops. The device will work with any phone you place in the holder since it does the tracking using its own internal software and hardware.

The tracking is fairly spot on and does a good job of keeping the subject in the frame. However, It sometimes gets confused if a second or third person enters the frame since it’s not sure which subject it should track.





Verdict

The Sanberg tracking phone mount is ideal for those who need a solution like this. The mount can rotate a full 360-degrees which makes it ideal for a multitude of activities where you need to be able to move around, be handsfree and still have the camera track you. Sandberg is so confident in the product that it provides a five-year warranty.

£65 (€77) from Sandberg