Minimising the environmental impacts of data centres

Data centres in Ireland are an important driver of innovation; however, the industry’s boom has been contested by the country’s climate goals and electricity supply challenges.

Data centres are expected to account for almost 30% of total electricity demand in Ireland by 2030, with further significant growth forecasted.

Unless grid and data centre operators start to prioritise sustainability and make deeper commitments and investments in innovation, achieving the goals outlined in Ireland’s climate action plan will be virtually impossible.

The rate of data centre growth in Ireland – and by proxy the data centre revolution – has recently stalled. Last year, the state-owned electric utility EirGrid placed a de facto moratorium on new data centre connection applications in Dublin due to energy constraints.

This reactive measure paused further development on its grid while they searched for a solution. Ireland has been deemed “the data capital of Europe” by global leaders in technology, and this status is crucial for the economic future of Ireland. Today, roughly 30% of jobs in Ireland are connected to IT or electronics.

Ian Shearer is managing director, APAC & EMEA, with Park Place Technologies, a global data centre and networking optimisation firm.

Ireland is seen as an ideal location for data centres for several reasons. Among them, its cold weather naturally helps prevent facilities from overheating; its proximity to the US is an important gateway allowing for faster and more reliable connectivity between the two regions; and Ireland is equipped with a ready-skilled IT workforce.

Plus, many of the world’s largest tech companies have data centres here, namely Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, IBM, Meta, and others.

In order to capitalise on the opportunities and maintain its established leadership position in the industry, data centre innovation in Ireland must outpace growth to mitigate strain on the nation’s power grid.

Banded together, grid operators, existing data centres, and applicants for new facilities can impact lasting change to help achieve the Climate Action Plan’s ambitious goals for 2030 and beyond.

The environmental impact of data centres

Concerns regarding data centre energy usage in Ireland are valid, and should be seen as an incentive to innovate.

Power requirements for these 24/7 facilities cause immense strain on the power grid, especially following the digitisation boom triggered by the pandemic that increased demand for these facilities around the world.

Grid operators and governments are focused on making progress toward Ireland’s climate action goals, which include a 30% reduction in emissions and 70% reliance on renewable sources of energy by 2030, as well as a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. These are ambitious targets; in 2019, Ireland was still 85% dependent on fossil fuels.

According to Ireland’s Central Statistics Office (CSO), data centres reportedly consumed 14% of Ireland’s electricity in 2021, up from 11% in 2020 and only 5% in 2015. Between 2020 and 2021, electricity consumption by data centres increased by 32%; between the first three months of 2015 and the last three months of 2021, usage rose 265%.

The increase in consumption was driven by more power demand from existing data centres and new data centres being added to the grid.

Solutions to reducing environmental impact

Aside from moratoriums on new data centres, grid operators have also been called on to make improvements to their operations.

One suggestion is investing further in grid infrastructure to increase capacity and efficiency. Another is improving power transfer from wind facilities on the coasts to provide more consistent sources of renewable energy.

Although EirGrid continues to review applications — in favour of those that show proactive approaches to relieving and managing power demands – most applications are being denied.

In order to break through, new applicants can propose solutions to electricity supply challenges, such as on-site dispatchable energy storage, or on-site generation to offset energy demands.

Existing data centres generally view themselves as part of the solution. These companies are active purchasers of Irish renewable energy and are inherently incentivised to increase processing output without increasing power consumption.

This is achieved through routine hardware refreshes and software upgrades, as well as other operational improvements, such as investment in innovative cooling techniques that leverage natural resources or renewable energy sources.

Other avenues to improve sustainability include more effective storage for excess energy and solutions that harness waste heat for consumption elsewhere in the grid.

New applicants and existing data centres alike can also reduce strain on the energy grid by relocating away from major metro areas to be closer to wind farms; however, the primary barrier to change here is concern over latency issues.

Innovation key to meeting climate goals

Bringing down the collective data centre draw on power infrastructure requires collaboration between people, the industry, and the community.

Innovation is a top priority, not only in energy storage and usage, but also in grid infrastructure improvements.

In order to achieve Ireland’s climate action goals for 2030 and beyond, electric companies, existing data centre operators, and new applicants need to work together to prioritise and plan for sustainability.