Anker Soundcore Frames: smart audio glasses with lots of style choices

While the idea of built-in speakers in eyeglasses might seem like a novelty to some, there is now a good selection of audio glasses from Bose, Huawei, Fauna, Facebook and Anker to choose from. I’ve been testing the Soundcore Frames from Anker and while they’re not perfect, they’re easily one of the best.

Design

Soundcore Frames Landmark (black). Pic: Noel Campion

One of the best features of the Soundcore Frames is that the frames can be detached from the glasses. You buy the Frames as a set but you can add more styles and lens types without having to buy the set again.

The ability to change glasses means you can use them on your computer screen with the blue lens filter lenses and then change them up to sunglasses when you go outdoors. Or, if you break a lens, you can just buy new glasses without having to buy a new set.

For those who wear glasses, you can take the Soundcore Frames to your local opticians to have the lenses fitted with your prescription.

Soundcore Frames Tour style. Pic: Noel Campion

The frames are black and a little bulky compared to normal frames but this is to be expected considering this is where all the tech is housed. This includes the speakers, mics, and electronics for Bluetooth etc. Despite this, they look trendy and the ability to change up the look with new glasses is a massive bonus.

Features

Soundcore Frames with interchangeable glasses. Pic: Noel Campion

The frames have touch controls on the sides that cover all the basics including volume up and audio playback. You can also use the controls to answer and make calls too and overall, they work really well and I had no issues with controls not working.

Soundcore Frames with interchangeable glasses. Pic: Noel Campion

Charging the Soundcore Frames is done via a proprietary cable that magnetically connects to pins on the underside of each frame. While I’m not a big fan of non-standard cables, sometimes it’s the price you have to pay for a good design. However, other brands like the Facebook RayBan Stories can be charged inside their case. Unfortunately, this is not possible with the supplied case of the Frames which only offer protection and a means of carrying them.

The brass charging pins on the Soundcore Frames. Pic: Noel Campion

The battery can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge which is respectable but you’ll have to bring the charging cable and a power bank if you need to charge them while out and about.

Setup and companion app

Soundcore Frames. Pic: Noel Campion

Pairing the Frames to your phone is straightforward and quick. Once paired you can download the Soundcore app to customise the controls, change EQ settings and update the firmware. You can also enable wear detect which will pause playback as soon as you remove the Frames and then continue playback when you put them back on again.

Under a ‘Laboratory Function’ in the app, you can turn on Voice Control. This allows you to use your voice to control playback, volume and answer or reject calls using your voice. I was really impressed at how well this worked and the best part is you don’t need to use a wake word before saying speaking a command.

Sound

Soundcore Frames with dual speakers on each side. Pic: Noel Campion

The Frames sound great as long as you take into account the open speaker design. They’re one of the best I’ve listened to with clear and crisp sound that has a spacious soundstage. The bass response is weak but this is due to the open speaker design. What you do get is excellent instrument separation and a grand open soundstage.

The Frames feature what Soundcore call OpenSurround. This uses the dual-speaker design to deliver open ear surround sound for a concert-like experience. I don’t like sound processing like this for music but that’s just me. Where it does work much better is for watching movies.

Overall, call quality is excellent on both ends of the call as long as you’re not in a noisy environment. Calls while out for a walk in nature were perfect but if you’re in a noisy urban setting it can be hard to hear the caller.

Fit and comfort

I found the Frames really comfortable even when used for long walks, cycling or just sitting in front of my computer screen.

Verdict

The Soundcore Frames offer excellent features, good sound quality and the ability to change the style at a great price. If you’ve been on the fence about getting smart audio glasses then I highly recommend the Soundcore Frames despite my few niggles about them.

Soundcore Frames €180. Additional glasses styles €50. See Soundcore for more