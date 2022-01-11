EU parliament told to fix illegal export of Covid data to US

A dedicated website for members and officials used for mass Covid-19 PCR testing within the Parliament’s premises used tracking cookies
EU parliament told to fix illegal export of Covid data to US

A system used to conduct mass Covid-19 PCR testing in the European Parliament failed to comply with strict curbs on transatlantic data flows. Picture: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 16:26

The European Parliament was given a one-month ultimatum to fix a privacy flaw that allowed lawmakers’ Covid-19 test data to be illegally sent to the US via tracking cookies owned by Google and digital payments company Stripe.

The assembly hired a company in 2020 to conduct mass Covid-19 PCR testing within the Parliament’s premises. 

In order to respect the epidemiological precautions, testing is conducted following online registration via a dedicated website for members and officials. 

However, it failed to comply with strict curbs on transatlantic data flows, the privacy watchdog in charge of EU institutions found.

Personal data transferred to US

From September 30 to November 20 of that year “during which the trackers remained on the website, personal data processed through them were transferred to the US, where both Stripe and Google LLC are located,” the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said in a January 5 decision, which was posted online by privacy group Noyb on Tuesday.

The bloc’s top court in 2020 struck down an EU-approved tool for companies such as Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook and thousands of others to transfer data across the Atlantic, amid fears of potential US surveillance. 

Privacy campaigner Max Schrems, who set up Noyb, was at the origin of the EU case, arguing that EU citizens’ data is at risk the moment it gets sent to the US.

The EDPS said in a statement that it trusts that the Parliament “will implement the necessary measure”.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

EU to sharpen deal scrutiny as M&A activity surges to record levels

More in this section

Golden Bitcoin Coin and mound of gold on black background Bitcoin value drops 40% from record high to lowest since September
France imposes fines on Facebook Ireland and Google France imposes fines on Facebook Ireland and Google
Sony Vision-S 02 SUV shows technology firm is serious about becoming a car manufacturer Sony Vision-S 02 SUV shows technology firm is serious about becoming a car manufacturer
EU parliament told to fix illegal export of Covid data to US

Google creates special Doodle to honour Professor Stephen Hawking

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices