Blackwater Engineering, a leader in stainless steel manufacturing

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 20:50
Founded in 1968, by Dermot and John Doyle, Blackwater Engineering Company remains today a family-run business and a leading supplier of stainless steel process vessels, silos, roadtankers and bulk solids handling systems for the food, dairy, beverage, environmental and pharmaceutical industries in Ireland, UK, Europe and The Middle East.

 The company operates on a 33,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Mallow, Co Cork, equipped with modern fabrication equipment which ensures top quality and workmanship of all our products. 

A Blackwater Engineering powder handling system, one of the range of solutions produced by Blackwater in partnership with Fresco Systems NZ.
"We strive to always keep up to date with the newest equipment in the market to deliver the best results to our clients. We have completed over 12,500 projects in our 53-year history and export to over 20 countries globally."

Blackwater's products:

Storage Silos:  Blackwater can deliver silos to 300,000L capacity worldwide complete with heating or cooling using laser welded thermal plate technology. Silos can also be supplied with agitation systems including specialised systems to ensure maximum efficiency in mixing and protection of your product. We also manufacture onsite to a capacity of up to 1,000,000 Ltrs.

Process Vessels:  Process Vessels can be designed to incorporate heating and cooling technologies for your product using laser welded pillow plate technology. We can supply, design and manufacture specialized agitation systems for efficient mixing and protection of your product. Vessels can be designed for atmospheric or pressure applications.

A Blackwater Engineering Sugar Silo, one of the Cork-based company's range of products.
 Roadtankers: 30,000Ltr Transport Tankers can be supplied with a range of options including high density insulation, stainless steel cladding, stainless steel chassis, tandem and tri axle options. Roadtankers can be manufactured with our mechanical steering systems which is a low maintenance, cost effective, efficient and proven system suitable for the toughest of Irish roads or the most arid desert highways. Blackwater Engineering is an approved vehicle body builder by the National Standards Authority of Ireland & all our roadtankers come with full individual vehicle type approval.

Bulk Solids Handling Systems: Blackwater work with market leaders in powder handling solutions and are pleased to be partnered with Fresco Systems NZ to offer our customers the entire end to end bulk solids handling solutions.

We supply mechanical and pneumatic conveying systems which ensure proper handling of raw materials ensuring operator and material safety is maintained at all times.

Our customised process solutions offer enhanced food quality and safety, and higher hygiene standards. We ensure greater reliability, with designs that are innovative and safe. Our advanced automation systems support increased production and extra worker protection.

www.blackwaterengineering.ie

