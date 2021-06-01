Prices 66c/kg higher than 2020 but processors are walking a tight line

There is no movement either way in beef prices at factories for this week.

Processor resistance against higher prices is very firmly in place and, if anything, hardening further as each week passes.

However, the factories need all the cattle that are available, while telling finishers that the markets cannot justify higher prices for the cattle.

The gradual re-opening of the catering trade, as Covid-19 restrictions continue to be lifted, will probably switch some consumer demand for beef from retail to catering.

Summer weather will also increase demand.

Processors are having to walk a tight enough line in sourcing sufficient stock to meet market demand without paying better prices.

Prices this week are largely ‘as you were’.

The processors’ target is to get steers at a base price of 410 cents/kg. Only in exceptional deals are they paying a few cents/kg extra.

It is the same for heifers, at a quoted base of 415 cents/kg, with a small percentage of finishers successfully holding out for up to 420 cents/kg.

The price gap between steer beef and young bulls continues to be marginal, with 400-410 cents/kg for R-grade on offer for young bulls.

The downward pressure on cow prices of early to mid-May has disappeared, with some recovery in the trade for cows.

Top quality R-grade cows are making up to 370 cents/kg, with prices ranging upwards from 360 cents/kg.

O-grade cow prices are 330-360 cents/kg, while P-grade are making up to 330 cents/kg.

There appears to be a stronger trade “up the country” for cows in recent weeks, with prices a shade higher than in the southern counties.

The overall beef cattle intake is holding steady, at 31,076 head for last week, which was around 2,000 head more than for the same week last year.

Most of the categories are now showing a higher weekly intake than for 2020.

There were 10,865 steers, an increase of 600 on the 2020 level, while heifers at 8,091 were lower by 600 head, and cows were up 1,000 head, at 7,809.

There were 3,855 young bulls in last week’s kill which was 1,100 more than for the same week in 2020.

However, the overall supplies of prime cattle in 2021 up to May 22 were 7.9% lower than they were 12 months ago.

According to Bord Bia, the Irish R3 steer price in mid-May this year was 32c/kg higher than 2019, and 66c/kg higher than 2020.

Meanwhile, live cattle exports for the first 19 weeks of the year totalled 154,858 head, 6.8% up on the corresponding period in 2020.