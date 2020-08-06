Temperature screening at airports 'ineffective, Hiqa warns

Mass thermal screening at airports for Covid-19 is ineffective, the State health services watchdog has found.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) looked at the best available evidence on whether non-contact thermal screening could be used to effectively identify cases of the novel coronavirus.

It identified 11 primary studies, three rapid reviews and one systematic review relating to Covid-19 and other respiratory virus pandemics.

All studies were conducted in the context of points of entry, such as airports, so their relevance to other community settings, like schools, is uncertain.

Hiqa found that mass screening programmes using non-contact devices, such as infrared thermal scanners, were not found to be effective in identifying infectious individuals and limiting the spread of diseases.

“Detection rates were consistently low across studies,” the authority stated.

Read More Teachers call for clarity on whether masks should be made mandatory in secondary schools

Hiqa’s deputy chief executive and director of health technology assessment, Dr Máirin Ryan, said thermal screening had been used in other respiratory outbreaks, such as the 2009 H1N1 Influenza pandemic in Asia and Australia, to improve detection and reduce the time to isolate infected individuals.

She explained that the screening typically involved a combination of fever screening, such as temperature testing, alongside self-reporting of exposure risk or symptoms.

“However, the evidence clearly shows that this type of test is likely to be ineffective in limiting the spread of Covid-19,” she said.

“Thermal screening is noted to be high cost and resource-intensive.

"Detection rates are very low due to a large proportion of cases that have no symptoms, are infectious before showing any symptoms or who do not present with fever."

HIQA has also published an updated evidence summary on the immune response to Covid-19 and found it remains unclear whether long-term immunity to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-1, is possible.

Dr Ryan said a handful of new studies suggested that it might be possible to be re-infected with the virus.