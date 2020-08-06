TikTok to Spend €420 million on first EU data centre in Ireland

Promising to create hundreds of jobs, the new data centre is expected to be operational by early 2022. File Picture: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 07:42 AM
Vlad Savov

TikTok, the embattled video-sharing app that’s found itself at the centre of US-China tensions, is setting up its first data centre in Europe with a €420 million investment in Ireland, the company announced.

Promising to create hundreds of jobs, improve “the safeguarding and protection of TikTok user data” and shorten loading times for users in Europe, the new data centre is expected to be operational by early 2022. 

Once it goes online, European user data will be stored at that location, TikTok said. The outfit established its EMEA Trust and Safety Hub in Dublin earlier in the year and said the new investment “signals our long-term commitment to Ireland.” 

Beijing-based parent company ByteDance Ltd., the world’s most valuable startup, has been working to distance its domestic Chinese operations from TikTok in order to appease overseas regulators. It has been accused by US legislators and the Trump administration of hoovering up user data and thus creating a national security risk, and it is currently facing a six-week deadline to conclude a deal with Microsoft Corp. or another American company for the sale of its US operations. It presently stores international user data on servers in the US and Singapore.

The move to expand its operations within EU borders is part of TikTok’s global effort to prove itself a responsible internet citizen and a trustworthy service provider. As part of the new data center development, TikTok is also continuing to grow its data protection and privacy teams, the company said.

Bloomberg

