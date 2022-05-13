World still needs huge amounts of Russian wheat despite war

A few months into the war in Ukraine, appetite for Russian wheat remains strong and there’s little sign that exports will fall soon.

After briefly dropping at the start of the war as some traders were impacted by financing and logistics issues, the country’s wheat shipments have remained in line with usual volumes.

While it’s becoming harder to trade grain from there, Russian companies and international merchants such as Viterra continue to sell large amounts.

Many foreign firms have left Russia, but a global willingness to keep buying and selling its crops underscores the need for grain — especially with food prices hitting a record after the invasion slashed Ukraine’s grain exports.

Exports were down before invasion

To highlight the strong demand, data provider Logistic OS estimates Russia’s April wheat sales tripled from a year earlier, albeit it up from a lower-than-usual amount due to export taxes at the time.

Before the war, Russia’s wheat shipments were down roughly 24% from a year earlier amid a smaller crop and export curbs. They were running at a similar pace with sales of 26.8m tons by late March, when customs data was last published. April’s exports totalled 2.1m tons, according to Logistic OS.

As well as benefiting from strong demand for grain — driven further by a war that Russia started — the government’s wheat revenues have been bolstered by an export tax it introduced to safeguard local supplies. The duty is linked to wheat prices.

For recent shipments, some traders may be using up their allowances allocated under an export quota that was also implemented to protect the domestic market. Plus, some of the sales may have been booked before the war.

Russia’s May shipments may ease a bit to roughly 1.7m tons, according to IKAR’s Rylko. The big question is whether Russia will export usual amounts in the new season that starts in July. Rylko said:

I would suspect that the international traders will try to keep business going, because Russia will be the biggest source of wheat in the world.

International grain traders have a raft of assets in Russia. Viterra jointly owns the Taman grain terminal on the Black Sea with VTB, and Louis Dreyfus has a terminal on the Sea of Azov. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and Cargill also have a presence, though Bunge Ltd in March sold its Rostov grain terminal.

A Viterra spokesperson confirmed that it suspended new development and expansion projects in Russia, but didn’t comment on whether it would curb trading.

Cargill referred to a previous statement that it stopped investments but would keep operating food and feed facilities.

ADM said it has curbed Russian operations that aren’t related to essential food commodities and is sourcing from other regions where possible.

Bunge reiterated that it stopped all investments and non-essential activities in the country since March 25.

Louis Dreyfus declined to comment.