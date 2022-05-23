Wealth of Irish billionaires increased by over €15 billion during Covid-19 pandemic

Meanwhile, Oxfam said that 691,587 people in Ireland are experiencing deprivation, of which 204,710 are children.
Wealth of Irish billionaires increased by over €15 billion during Covid-19 pandemic

Ireland nine billionaires experienced a 55 percent increase in their wealth bringing it to a total of €51 billion.

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 09:22
Emma Taggart

The wealth of Irish billionaires rose by €15.5bn since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, show newly released figures from a report published by Oxfam.  

Ireland's nine billionaires experienced a 55 percent increase in their wealth bringing it to a total of €51bn.

Meanwhile, the charity said that 691,587 people in Ireland are experiencing deprivation, of which 204,710 are children.

New research from the charity's Profiting from Pain report shows businesses within the energy, food and pharmaceutical sectors are experiencing record-high profits. 

Five of the best-known Irish energy companies had combined yearly profits of €280m. For consumers, annual inflation for energy products in Ireland currently stands at 43.6%. The inflation rate for food products stands at 3.5% in consumer price figures, wholesale prices will likely cause an increase in these figures in the near future.

For these global companies, Oxfam revealed that the wealth of food and energy billionaires has risen by €432bn ($453bn) in the last two years, equivalent to €950m ($1bn) every two days. Five of the largest energy companies are making €2,500 ($2,600) profit every second.

The pandemic saw billionaires’ wealth increase more in the first 24 months of the Covid-19 pandemic than in the previous 23 years combined. The combined wealth of the world’s billionaires is now equivalent to 13.9% of global GDP, an increase from 4.4% in 2000.

Oxfam is encouraging governments, including Ireland, to impose a one-off solidarity tax on billionaires windfall pandemic profits.

The charity suggests that the funds raised by this tax would be used to fund support for those struggling to pay for food and energy costs amid the rising cost of living.

Jim Clarken, Chief Executive, Oxfam Ireland said: "It is unconscionable that some are profiteering from the pandemic and its aftermath while others are trying to choose between paying their energy bills or going hungry. 

"Billionaires’ fortunes have not increased because they are smarter or working harder. Workers are working harder, for less pay and in worse conditions."

The charity also called on governments to put an end to crisis profiteering through the implementation of a temporary excess profit tax of 90% to capture the windfall profits of large companies across all industries. Research from Oxfam estimated that imposing such a tax on 32 super-profitable multinational companies could have raised €99bn ($104 bn) in revenue in 2020. Meanwhile, enforcing a windfall tax on energy companies in Ireland alone is estimated to generate €60 million in revenue.

Read More

Concerned about inflation the number of Irish people starting new companies has fallen

More in this section

Plans approved for €1bn electricity cable between Ireland and France Plans approved for €1bn electricity cable between Ireland and France
U.S., EU Reach LNG Supply Deal to Cut Dependence on Russia Europe’s plan to turn off Russian gas faces LNG bottlenecks
Merkel Meets With International Economic Institutions Leaders Davos: Business leaders warn global outlook has 'darkened'
Coventry Town Centre WAGAMAMA Restaurant open kitchen image from street

Wagamama and Upper Crust restaurant firms warn of worsening inflation

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices