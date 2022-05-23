Wealth of Irish billionaires increased by over €15 billion during Covid-19 pandemic

The wealth of Irish billionaires rose by €15.5bn since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, show newly released figures from a report published by Oxfam.

Ireland's nine billionaires experienced a 55 percent increase in their wealth bringing it to a total of €51bn.

Meanwhile, the charity said that 691,587 people in Ireland are experiencing deprivation, of which 204,710 are children.

New research from the charity's Profiting from Pain report shows businesses within the energy, food and pharmaceutical sectors are experiencing record-high profits.

Five of the best-known Irish energy companies had combined yearly profits of €280m. For consumers, annual inflation for energy products in Ireland currently stands at 43.6%. The inflation rate for food products stands at 3.5% in consumer price figures, wholesale prices will likely cause an increase in these figures in the near future.

For these global companies, Oxfam revealed that the wealth of food and energy billionaires has risen by €432bn ($453bn) in the last two years, equivalent to €950m ($1bn) every two days. Five of the largest energy companies are making €2,500 ($2,600) profit every second.

The pandemic saw billionaires’ wealth increase more in the first 24 months of the Covid-19 pandemic than in the previous 23 years combined. The combined wealth of the world’s billionaires is now equivalent to 13.9% of global GDP, an increase from 4.4% in 2000.

Oxfam is encouraging governments, including Ireland, to impose a one-off solidarity tax on billionaires windfall pandemic profits.

The charity suggests that the funds raised by this tax would be used to fund support for those struggling to pay for food and energy costs amid the rising cost of living.

Jim Clarken, Chief Executive, Oxfam Ireland said: "It is unconscionable that some are profiteering from the pandemic and its aftermath while others are trying to choose between paying their energy bills or going hungry.

"Billionaires’ fortunes have not increased because they are smarter or working harder. Workers are working harder, for less pay and in worse conditions."

The charity also called on governments to put an end to crisis profiteering through the implementation of a temporary excess profit tax of 90% to capture the windfall profits of large companies across all industries. Research from Oxfam estimated that imposing such a tax on 32 super-profitable multinational companies could have raised €99bn ($104 bn) in revenue in 2020. Meanwhile, enforcing a windfall tax on energy companies in Ireland alone is estimated to generate €60 million in revenue.