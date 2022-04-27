US bartenders and liquor stores targeted in new Irish whiskey campaign

Bord Bia campaign is the single largest investment the agency has made to date in the promotion of Irish spirits
The campaign, valued at €750,000. comprises of virtual reality tours of 20 of Ireland’s distilleries.

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 11:13
Alan Healy

Ireland's food promotion body Bord Bia has launched its new Spirit of Ireland drinks campaign in the US as part of the Irish Government’s trade mission to North America and Mexico. 

It is the single largest investment Bord Bia has made to date in the promotion of Irish spirits. The educational programme is aimed at US bartenders and liquor stores that sell Irish spirits. 

The campaign, valued at €750,000 comprises of virtual reality tours of 20 of Ireland’s distilleries, featuring interviews with master distillers and barrel coopers so staff can learn first-hand from brand owners in Ireland what makes their products unique and distinctive. 

Participating distilleries include Irish Distillers, Blacks of Kinsale, Clonakilty, Killarney, Dingle and Tipperary.

The campaign will be rolled out with 17 liquor control boards in the US, the government agencies that regulate the sale of alcoholic beverages at a wholesale level in specific states.

Exports of Irish alcohol to the US have been strong in recent years — in 2021, Irish beverage exports to the US were valued at €660m, up 17% from €560m in 2020. That recovery was most robust in Irish whiskey and cream liqueur exports. Last year, Irish whiskey exports to the US were up 19% compared to 2020.

Henry Horkan, Bord Bia North America director said US consumers appreciate the quality and taste of Irish spirits and they were undertaking this activity to ensure the position of the spirits category was protected and strengthened.

