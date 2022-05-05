Unemployment rate falls to 4.8% for April

Ireland's unemployment rate has fallen to 4.8%, the lowest level since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show the seasonally adjusted figure for April is down from the 5.1% rate recorded in March.

The rate peaked in March of 2021 at 7.7%, with a much higher proportion of the public in receipt of supports such as the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) while their place of work was closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

When compared to April 2021, there was an annual decrease of 56,800 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed.

CSO statistician John Mullane said the adjusted rate for April was 4.9% for males and 4.7% for females.

"Breaking the results down by broad age group, the seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate for those aged 15 to 24 years was 5.6%, while it was 4.7% for those aged 25 to 74 years," he said.

Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton Ireland, said the figures for April continue to encourage but said the coming months would be crucial in determining where the economy is heading.

"Rising costs are seeing more people having to divert spending away from desirable items towards essential items like heat and food," he said.