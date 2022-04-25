Shock cooking oil ban by major exporter threatens to push up global food costs

Indonesia’s shock move to ban exports of cooking oil will reverberate across the world, threatening to push up costs for the likes of Nestle and Unilever and heightening concerns about food inflation.

The world’s biggest shipper, Indonesia, will halt some cooking oil exports from this week after a domestic shortage led to street protests over high food costs.

This will squeeze already tight supplies of vegetable oils and add to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that’s thrown sunflower oil trade into chaos.

While details are emerging that Indonesia’s ban will exclude some products, it still risks stoking food inflation further.

World food costs are at an all-time high and surging at the fastest pace ever. The ubiquitous use of edible oils in most foodstuffs could well be a thorn in the side of global food inflation for a long time to come.

The move by Indonesia, which accounts for a third of global edible oil exports, will add to turmoil facing emerging markets from Sri Lanka to Egypt and Tunisia; even developed countries could see sharp rises in supermarket prices.

Palm oil is one of the most versatile staples, used in thousands of products from food to personal care items to biofuels.

Ukraine war disruption

Prices of cooking oils have been on a tear due to drought and labour shortages. Then the war in Ukraine disrupted trade of about 80% of global sunflower oil exports, boosting demand for alternatives like palm and soybean oil and sending prices to record highs.

Indonesia’s ban applies to exports of RBD palm olein, a higher value product that has been processed.

Exports of crude palm oil and RBD palm oil will still be allowed, according to people familiar with the matter.

RBD olein accounts for 30% to 40% of Indonesia’s total palm oil exports.

The move could increase costs for packaged food producers such as Nestle, Mondelez, and Unilever.

It may also force governments to choose between using vegetable oils for food or biofuels.

India, the world’s biggest importer of palm, soybean, and sunflower oils, faces a further spike in inflation.

