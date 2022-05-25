Shares crash 'does not automatically point to recession'

The collapse of shaken stock markets is "worrying" but does not automatically mean that a global recession is looming, a leading economist has said.

Jennifer McKeown, head of global economics at Capital Economics, said in a bulletin that the sharp drop in valuations of stocks around the world will be a further "headwind" but do not necessarily point to recessions in major economies.

The assessment comes as major stock markets have been rocked after central banks in the US and UK have started to hike interest rates to fight a global spiral in inflation.

In the US, the S&P 500 has slumped by around 20% since the start of the year and the returns from the Dow Jones index have been the worst so far in 2022 since 2008, as the world faced the start of the financial crisis.

Few markets immune

Few stock markets have been immune. In Ireland, the Iseq index of leading shares has fallen 18% this year, while the Ftse-250 which provides a relatively wide view of companies exposed to the domestic British economy has slid by 16%.

However, the economist writes that the link between a collapse in stock market valuations and a looming recession is "not clear-cut".

US households are more exposed than European and Japanese consumers because Americans have as much as 30% of their wealth riding on the fortunes of stocks, compared with less than 10% in Europe and Japan, Ms McKeown said in the bulletin.

And the sharp falls in stock prices may be at the end, she said.

"With valuations now looking more sensible, we expect the overall pace of decline to moderate. Given this and the limited passthrough to the real economy, we do not expect a collapse in equity prices to cause a global recession," the economist said.

Aggressive hikes

Meanwhile, concerns in the US grow that overly aggressive hikes in by the US Federal Reserve will add to the woes of inflation sparked by supply chain strains and the Ukraine war.

“The phenomenon we are going through is global,” said William Spriggs, a professor at Howard University and the chief economist for the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organisations.

It’s caused by the global supply chain being totally ripped apart and disrupted, and nothing he does can address that.

By the end of 2021 — based on analysis of US fiscal measures versus other countries — between a third and half of the inflation in excess of the Fed’s 2% target could be attributed to demand, according to Anna Wong, the chief US economist at Bloomberg Economics.

Since then, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Covid lockdowns in China, the balance of inflationary pressures has tilted further toward supply-side drivers.

To make matters worse, some of the most-affected prices — like those for food and petrol — are ones for which demand is most “inelastic".

Additional reporting Bloomberg