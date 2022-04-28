Retail sales volume increased compared to pre-pandemic levels, but pub sales have yet to recover

Bar sales remained 40% lower than their pre-Covid-19 level in February 2020
Retail sales volume increased compared to pre-pandemic levels, but pub sales have yet to recover

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics experienced the biggest monthly increase in sales volumes. 

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 11:25
Cáit Caden

Volume of retail sales increased by 4% last month compared with pre-pandemic levels, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

But despite an overall recovery in March for Irish retail bar sales remained 40% lower than their pre-Covid level in February 2020.

Online sales increased slightly last month to 5% compared to 4.5% in March 2020, when Covid-19 began to sweep through Ireland. In addition, the proportion of retail sales transacted online from Irish registered companies was 4.5% in February 2022 compared with 11% in March 2021 when much of the country was in lockdown.

In terms of monthly increases from February to March of this year, pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetics went up 10% and department store sales increased 7%. These were the largest monthly volume increases recorded.

The largest fall in sales was in bars, which dropped by 20%, electrical goods, which suffered a drop of 16%, and food, beverages and tobacco decreased by 10%.

Several sectors showed very large annual increases in the volume of sales, compared with March 2021 when a full lockdown of non-essential retail and services was in force,” said statistician Stephanie Kelleher.

The volume of sales in bars rose by 611% compared with March 2021, however, bars were largely closed during that period.

Other sectors showing significant annual increases were clothing and footwear which rose by 271% and department stores, which also experienced a 81% increase.

“In these sectors, the annual increase reflects a recovery from a very low base in March 2021 when the country was in Level 5 lockdown,” said Ms Kelleher.

In value terms, the fuel sector rose by 35% in the year to March 2022 while the volume rose by just 2% over the same period, reflecting higher prices compared to the previous year.

More in this section

Plans approved for €1bn electricity cable between Ireland and France Plans approved for €1bn electricity cable between Ireland and France
U.S., EU Reach LNG Supply Deal to Cut Dependence on Russia Europe’s plan to turn off Russian gas faces LNG bottlenecks
Merkel Meets With International Economic Institutions Leaders Davos: Business leaders warn global outlook has 'darkened'
<p>The UK-based Restaurant Group, operator of Asian food chain Wagamama, projected food and drink inflation to reach 9% to 10% this year, compared with a 5% estimate given in March.</p>

Wagamama and Upper Crust restaurant firms warn of worsening inflation

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices