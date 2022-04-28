Retail sales volume increased compared to pre-pandemic levels, but pub sales have yet to recover

Volume of retail sales increased by 4% last month compared with pre-pandemic levels, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

But despite an overall recovery in March for Irish retail bar sales remained 40% lower than their pre-Covid level in February 2020.

Online sales increased slightly last month to 5% compared to 4.5% in March 2020, when Covid-19 began to sweep through Ireland. In addition, the proportion of retail sales transacted online from Irish registered companies was 4.5% in February 2022 compared with 11% in March 2021 when much of the country was in lockdown.

In terms of monthly increases from February to March of this year, pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetics went up 10% and department store sales increased 7%. These were the largest monthly volume increases recorded.

The largest fall in sales was in bars, which dropped by 20%, electrical goods, which suffered a drop of 16%, and food, beverages and tobacco decreased by 10%.

Several sectors showed very large annual increases in the volume of sales, compared with March 2021 when a full lockdown of non-essential retail and services was in force,” said statistician Stephanie Kelleher.

The volume of sales in bars rose by 611% compared with March 2021, however, bars were largely closed during that period.

Other sectors showing significant annual increases were clothing and footwear which rose by 271% and department stores, which also experienced a 81% increase.

“In these sectors, the annual increase reflects a recovery from a very low base in March 2021 when the country was in Level 5 lockdown,” said Ms Kelleher.

In value terms, the fuel sector rose by 35% in the year to March 2022 while the volume rose by just 2% over the same period, reflecting higher prices compared to the previous year.