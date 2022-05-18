Raquel Noboa's mission to make hospitality more sustainable through 50 Shades Greener

Raquel Noboa was steadily climbing the ladder in the hospitality industry when, in the mid-noughties while in the Maldives, a tsunami knocked her off course and eventually led her to create the sustainability-focused company 50 Shades Greener, in Co Clare.

Ms Noboa was working with Universal Hotel Group in the Maldives in 2004 when the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami happened, after which she developed what she calls “eco-anxiety”.

“At the time, I guess I didn’t know anything about sustainability or eco-anxiety or what any of it meant. So I was a bit frustrated for a few years,” she said.

This eco-anxiety stayed with her and over a decade later she decided to marry her two passions of hospitality and sustainability, creating her company 50 Shades Greener in 2017.

The company provides sustainability training courses to hospitality workers and aims to reduce businesses’ energy, water, and waste consumption.

Ms Noboa is also working with Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology and other educational institutions to provide courses for students looking to work in hospitality.

Although over 300 hospitality business customers are using her courses, she said there are still some clear roadblocks for hospitality businesses to become more sustainable.

“It’s no secret that the industry is going through an awful shortage of people due to the pandemic,” said Ms Noboa.

“Right now, we have over 350 hotels doing our programme, but about 30% of our students are lagging behind. They’re not moving as fast as we would like throughout the programme and that’s literally just the time issue. They just don’t have time because they’re understaffed.”

A lack of knowledge and resources has also contributed to some businesses putting sustainability down the list of priorities.

It just seems it’s like this monumental task to take on to become a sustainable business. I think the lack of knowledge is a big thing and this weird perception that people have that being a green business or a sustainable business is going to cost you a lot more money.”

“That’s completely not true because when you reduce your business utilities you’re going to save a lot of money, particularly now with energy prices increasing.”

Ms Noboa has first-hand experience of the money that can be saved while being a sustainable business.

After the Maldives, she returned to the West of Ireland where she worked in Doolin Hotel, which she said was the “pivotal point” for her.

She rose through the ranks and one day her boss said: “I’m hearing all this stuff about green hospitality and I want to be the greenest hotel in Ireland.”

So he appointed her as the hotel’s first green manager.

“One of the first things I did is I learned how to calculate the hotel’s carbon emissions. And that was my kind of my lightbulb moment when I realised, gosh, it’s actually not that difficult to calculate carbon emissions,” she said.

When you measure something, you can manage it. So once I learned the calculation and what factors affect your carbon footprint, then I was able to start thinking of ways that we could reduce that carbon footprint.”

Measuring energy use, waste production, and water use to find areas where consumption can be reduced is at the core of the training provided by 50 Shades Greener.

Ms Noboa first ended up in the West of Ireland when, aged 17 years old, her father bought her a one-way ticket from her home country of Spain to Ireland, at her request.

She ended up in Shannon, Co Clare, with no English and sought work in local hospitality businesses, she told the Irish Examiner through a uniquely mixed Spanish and Clare accent.

Most of 50 Shades Greener’s revenue comes from public agencies as she also works with the Vocational Training Board and other education providers, while 40% of revenue comes from her business-to-business offering.

The company has nine staff, three of which work in the UK. Ms Noboa indicated that she was also planning to expand her offering to other countries.

To date, Ms Noboa has had no outside investors for 50 Shades Greener and does not believe she needs any.

“I have been offered investments,” she said.

“I’m trying to build a business that works for the people working in it. I have company policy that many investors may not like. Everybody works a four-day a week, everybody gets paid above the average Irish wage, and I have huge flexible policies within our teams,” she said.

“I started the company with €20,000 in savings. That’s all I had — and a really good husband that said ‘I’ll support you for a couple of years until you get going',” she added.