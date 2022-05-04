Irish 10-year bond trades at 1.6% ahead of key US interest rate decision                 

The yield on the Irish 10-year bond traded at over 1.6%, its highest level since the middle of 2015, as investors await the decision on the widely anticipated US interest rate hike decision on Wednesday evening.

Surging inflation following the recovery of the global economy from the Covid crisis and the fallout for energy and commodity prices from the Ukraine war has put pressure on many central banks around the world to start hiking official interest rates aggressively.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to conclude its meeting today with a 50-point hike, and the Bank of England is expected to lift rates by 25 basis points tomorrow.

The market rates for Irish sovereign bonds had traded during the Covid crisis at negative rates, which means that investors were prepared to finance borrowings by the Irish State for free.

In the past year, the market rates for the Irish 10-year bond has moved into positive territory, in line with most eurozone members.

Ryan McGrath, head of fixed income at Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, said that Irish bond yields continue to trade by historical standards at very low levels.

The rise in eurozone government bond yields reflects market expectations that the ECB will announce three successive interest rate increases and hike its official rates by 75 basis points by the end of the year, said Mr McGrath.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 1% for the first time since 2015 on Tuesday, before retreating as a dose of caution set in ahead of anticipated interest rate hikes in the US and Britain this week.

Ten-year US Treasury yields, which broke above the key 3% level, also fell back as investors covered positions before the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting.

"A Fed's hawkish surprise involving a 75 basis points hike would mean that German bond yields might rise to 1.25% by the end of this week or early next week," said Rohan Khanna, senior strategist at UBS.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online broker IG, said shares in London fell ahead of the looming US Federal Reserve interest rate hike bringing "a definite sense of nervousness".

Meanwhile, global oil prices slipped 1% as concerns about demand being dented by China's prolonged Covid-19 lockdowns outweighed support from a possible European oil embargo on Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

Beijing, reporting dozens of new cases daily, is mass-testing residents to avert a lockdown similar to Shanghai's over the past month.

The capital's restaurants were closed for dining in, and some apartment blocks were sealed shut. Brent crude fell $1 to $106.58 a barrel.

"There are real concerns about whether Chinese demand, which is a huge factor in global demand, will remain strong in 2022," said Gary Cunningham, director at Tradition Energy.

Still, oil remains strong after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns that were already fuelling a rally. Brent reached $139 in March, its highest since 2008.