IoD: Business confidence 'plummets' as firms battle cost pressures

Business confidence “plummeted” in the first quarter amid the fallout of surging inflation, the Institute of Directors in Ireland has warned.

In a new report, Ireland's top bosses warned that a smaller number of business leaders were optimistic about the outlook for the economy compared with its previous survey.

The war in Ukraine, which began with the Russian invasion on February 24, has increased concerns over the Irish economy, while energy costs and surging prices, as well as strains on the supply chain of businesses, are also putting immense pressure on Irish firms, said the IoD.

However, in a key finding, 50% of the business leaders said in the survey that the Government should not use the Covid-19 contingency fund to help businesses to deal with inflation and supply chain problems, while 37% said that the fund should be used for this purpose.

Thora Mackey, chief operations officer at the IoD, said that the economy may face difficult times but that business leaders understand that the Government's resources to fight inflation are limited.

“While a majority of business leaders feel the Government might look at initiatives on direct taxation to add impetus to the economy, they are also realistic in that an overwhelming majority of 92% believes there is a limit to measures the Government can take in relation to inflation and supply chain issues given that Ireland is a small open economy,” Ms Mackey said.

Business leaders will need to maintain a steady hand in navigating their businesses through this unsettled time.

Economists say that businesses could face further difficulties later this year as the ECB has been urged to hike interest rates in July to combat soaring inflation, which would put a further squeeze on Irish households and businesses.

Inflation soared to a record high of 7.5% in the eurozone in April, leading to some ECB board members arguing for an interest rate increase this summer.

Interest rate increases could lead to some Irish homeowners paying up to an additional €300 a month in their repayments.

Consumer confidence

The IoD survey had some positives for the Government, with respect to consumer confidence.

In the fourth quarter last year, 36% of business leaders believed the effect of the Government’s performance to be positive.

That reading has now increased to 41% in the latest survey.

In other findings, 38% of respondents said the Government's performance had no effect on consumer confidence.

"Business leaders are facing turbulent times, as business confidence plummeted in the first quarter of the year, no doubt impacted in large measure by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the many consequences of that war," Ms Mackey said.

"The humanitarian impact has been immense, of course, but energy costs and resources, and supply chain issues, have been significant, as has wider geopolitical and economic instability. Uncertainty is a key factor at play here," she said.