Germany may already be experiencing 'beginning of stagflation'

A hoped-for pickup in growth in the second quarter after the lifting of pandemic restrictions hasn’t materialised and inflation has exceeded expectations
Germany may already be experiencing 'beginning of stagflation'

Christian Lindner, German Finance Minister and chairman of the German Liberal Party.

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 15:39
Birgit Jennen

Germany may already be at the start of a phase combining economic stagnation with rapidly rising consumer prices, according to a senior adviser to Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

A hoped-for pickup in growth in the second quarter after the lifting of pandemic restrictions hasn’t materialised and inflation has exceeded expectations, Lars Feld, a professor of economic policy who advises Mr Lindner, said at a news conference in Berlin.

Germany is “at the very least facing a high risk of stagflation, if not already at the beginning of this stagflation”, Mr Feld said. The government should respond with measures that can help boost capacity, he added.

Mr Lindner and Mr Feld were speaking at a joint news conference presenting a new strategy paper outlining the German government’s finance policy response to the war in Ukraine, as well how it plans to address the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiscal buffer

Entitled, “Finance policy during the turning point -- strengthen growth and avoid inflationary impulses”, the paper details plans to focus on stabilising Europe’s biggest economy, boost growth and mobilise investment, and build a “fiscal buffer” to help cope with any future crises.

“The war and the enormous supply chain problems and production bottlenecks have fundamentally changed the broad economic environment,” Mr Lindner said, noting that “the prices of many good and services are rising more quickly that at any time in the past four decades”. 

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has forecast this year's global economic growth to be less than half of 2021 due to risks from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Covid surge in China. 

The brokerage expects global growth to be at 2.9%, down from the 6.2% expansion in 2021. 

Last week, central banks of US and UK joined other major economies to raise interest rates in a bid to cope with a surge in inflation. 

  • Bloomberg and Reuters

Read More

Hoteliers want 9% Vat rate extended to 2025

More in this section

Plans approved for €1bn electricity cable between Ireland and France Plans approved for €1bn electricity cable between Ireland and France
U.S., EU Reach LNG Supply Deal to Cut Dependence on Russia Europe’s plan to turn off Russian gas faces LNG bottlenecks
Merkel Meets With International Economic Institutions Leaders Davos: Business leaders warn global outlook has 'darkened'
staglation#InflationBusinessEconomy
<p>The UK-based Restaurant Group, operator of Asian food chain Wagamama, projected food and drink inflation to reach 9% to 10% this year, compared with a 5% estimate given in March.</p>

Wagamama and Upper Crust restaurant firms warn of worsening inflation

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices