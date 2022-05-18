Fáilte Ireland targets pensioners to pull hospitality out of its staffing crisis

According to Fáilte Ireland, almost a third of employees say that having flexible working hours is one of the main reasons for working in tourism and hospitality.
Fáilte Ireland targets pensioners to pull hospitality out of its staffing crisis

The new €700,000 Fáilte Ireland recruitment campaign titled ‘Works for Me’ will be presented to representatives of the tourism industry at an online briefing event later today.

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 14:04
Cáit Caden

Fáilte Ireland is targeting retirees and parents in a new campaign to address the staff shortage in the tourism industry which is hitting smaller businesses the most.

The tourism body has launched a new campaign that aims to attract people to work in hospitality, with a particular focus on retirees and parents who, according to Fáilte Ireland, are seeking flexible working arrangements and patterns.

“The current staffing and skills shortage in tourism and hospitality is heightened as we head into the busy summer season, which is often the only time that is feasible for smaller businesses to operate,” said Fáilte Ireland’s director of sector development Jenny de Saulles.

According to Fáilte Ireland, almost a third of employees say that having flexible working hours is one of the main reasons for working in tourism and hospitality.

While Fáilte Ireland is trying to attract an older generation to work in hospitality, one area of the sector that comprises mainly of an ageing profile is struggling to stay in the industry.

B&B owner Janet Quin had told the Irish Examiner that most of the B&B owners she knows are in their 50s and 60s, leading to a shorter operational lifespan compared to hotels.

The new €700,000 Fáilte Ireland recruitment campaign titled ‘Works for Me’ will be presented to representatives of the tourism industry at an online briefing event later today with over 450 businesses and organisations in attendance.

While Fáilte Ireland is looking toward the older population to help with the staff shortages in hospitality, recruitment firm Excel Recruitment has said more action is needed on student work visas for overseas workers to Ireland to help boost staff numbers in hospitality.

“Ireland’s hospitality sector is struggling under the strain of staffing shortages. This country is currently home to thousands of students from abroad, many of whom are eager to work,” said Shane McLave, director at Excel Recruitment.

“However, their Stamp 2 visa model only allows them to work for 20 hours for seven months of the year and for 40 hours for just five months. These students could also contribute in a big way to solving our staff shortages if only our visa system facilitated this,” he added.

According to the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, there are currently 33,230 non-EEA students registered with an active Stamp 2 permission in the State.

"What we have is a case whereby people are struggling to exist on the pay from a 20-hour working week, while employers throughout the country, particularly in the hospitality and retail sectors, are shouting out for workers,” said Mr McLave.

Pre-Covid tourism accounted for 260,000 jobs in Ireland and in some counties provided one in five jobs and generated revenue of €7.5bn annually to the Exchequer.

Read More

London bets on luxury hotels to lure tourists     

More in this section

Plans approved for €1bn electricity cable between Ireland and France Plans approved for €1bn electricity cable between Ireland and France
U.S., EU Reach LNG Supply Deal to Cut Dependence on Russia Europe’s plan to turn off Russian gas faces LNG bottlenecks
Merkel Meets With International Economic Institutions Leaders Davos: Business leaders warn global outlook has 'darkened'
TourismOrganisation: Fáilte IrelandOrganisation: Excel Recruitment
<p>The UK-based Restaurant Group, operator of Asian food chain Wagamama, projected food and drink inflation to reach 9% to 10% this year, compared with a 5% estimate given in March.</p>

Wagamama and Upper Crust restaurant firms warn of worsening inflation

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices