Exciting careers in medicine and pharma

It is an exciting time for medicine innovators and students weighing up a possible career in pharmaceuticals and all the sector has to offer.

The pharmaceutical industry played a major role in the battle against Covid-19 over the past two years or so, from the development to the delivery of vaccines.

The level of public trust in healthcare professionals, including those in the pharmaceutical sector, as well as the ongoing innovation in the industry, mean it is a time of optimism for the sector.

That is according to the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association.

IPHA represents the international originator biopharmaceutical industry in Ireland, aiming to ensure that the views and interests of the international research-based pharmaceutical industry are recognised by institutions at home and abroad, who are involved in pharmaceutical and healthcare matters.

A poll conducted for IPHA by Ipsos in February this year showed that the pandemic certainly resulted in an increased level of public trust in healthcare workers right across the sector when it comes to vaccines.

The survey revealed that doctors and nurses, with 91%, are trusted for accurate information about vaccines.

They are followed by scientists and vaccine specialists with 85%, pharmacists with 81% and official health websites with 77%.

One-third of people, or 33%, trust traditional media sources for accurate information about vaccines. Politicians were trusted by 13% of people while the least trusted information source, with 9%, was user-generated online content.

Bernard Mallee, Director of Communications and Advocacy at IPHA, explained that this high level of trust was certainly felt and appreciated right across the pharmaceutical industry.

“We value our relationships with the healthcare sector,” he said. “The discovery, development and fast delivery of innovative medicines depends on partnerships between industry and a wide range of stakeholders, including the healthcare system. This is vital for raising standards of care.” A high standard of care is largely dependent on the ability to recruit and retain talented staff, Mr Mallee added.

Bernard Mallee, Director of Communications and Advocacy at the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association.

“Talent recruitment and retention is, among other factors, a key determinant of healthcare standards. We are fortunate to have excellent healthcare workers who are trusted by the public.” A worldwide shortage of healthcare staff has prompted a recruitment and retention battle around the world as countries attempt to come to grips with the ongoing pandemic and its fallout.

When it comes to overcoming barriers to recruitment here in Ireland, Mr Mallee highlighted the importance of collaboration.

“We should bolster efforts to maximise industry-government collaboration in the design and delivery of education and training programmes for tomorrow’s medicines innovators,” he said.

“This means higher education institutions, alongside Science Foundation Ireland-funded research centres like SSPC (the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Pharmaceuticals) and APC Microbiome, and NIBRT (the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training) continuing to work with industry on the research and skills needs of the future.

“Covid-19 has taught everyone the value of cooperation,” he added. “We should work together on the needs of a scaling industry and enhance public engagement with science.” The world is in the midst of a period of innovation and discovery when it comes to medicine and pharmaceuticals and it is important that Ireland continues to play a role in that.

The IPHA has highlighted the importance of establishing a wide skill base that takes, not only the sciences into account, but also areas such as policy, marketing and licensing.

“We are living in the ‘bio-century’,” explained Mr Mallee. “This is a period characterised by profound innovation, with the discovery of new medicines catalysed by the intersection of a better understanding of human biology and the new tools of technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“This is an exciting time for medicine innovators and for students weighing their career options.

“Across the industry, demand for skills is high,” he added. “We want people with know-how in a range of areas, including biotherapeutic research, bioprocess design and operations, bioanalytics, engineering, chemistry, toxicology, regulation, licensing, commercial operations, digital marketing, and public policy and reputation.

“We want people with a mix of technical, team working and strategic thinking capabilities. A globally networked industry, with a mandate to translate science for the public good, should interest a generation yearning to make a difference in the world.” While the past two years have been very difficult for the healthcare sector, the IPHA is optimistic for the future of the pharmaceutical industry in Ireland, largely due to the role it played during the pandemic.

“Covid-19 has been harrowing, with sickness, death and disruption brought to so many lives,” said Mr Mallee. “But with vaccines and, soon, treatments helping to manage the severity of the disease, and a buoyant economy, there is cause for cautious optimism.

“There is a case to consider the biopharmaceutical industry as a geo-strategic asset,” he added.

“The impact on healthcare is clear. The medicines we make make a difference in patients’ lives.” The economic impact is also clear, Mr Mallee explained further.

“There are some 42,000 people working in the industry across the regions,” he said. “Ireland’s economic buoyancy is, in part, attributable to tax revenues, export activity, and payroll and jobs generated by the industry.

“The health solutions we bring to patients can be life-changing but we need to keep innovating to stay ahead of diseases.

“That is why major legislative shifts - like the EU Pharmaceutical Strategy - can have an effect on the operating environment for medicines innovators.” Adopted on November 25, 2020, the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe aims to create a future proof regulatory framework capable of supporting industry in promoting research and technologies that reach patients.

The strategy aims to ensure access to affordable medicines, support for innovation and sustainability of the EU’s pharmaceutical industry and the development of high quality, safe, effective and greener medicines, and enhancing crisis preparedness and response mechanisms.

The strategy also takes into account the weaknesses exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and aims to take appropriate actions to strengthen the system.

“As the EU Commission weighs these changes, we must ensure that we protect intellectual property and boost medicines access across Europe,” concluded Mr Mallee.