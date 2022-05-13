Consumers watching their pockets as cost of living increases, data suggests

AIB customers spent the same amount in April as they did in March - but on two million fewer transactions
Online transactions were down 4% month on month

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 17:09
Martha Brennan

Consumers were watching their pockets last month to counter the rising cost of living, new data from AIB suggests.

Spending remained flat by the bank’s customers in April, only rising by less than 0.5% from the previous month.

While consumers spent over €80m a day on AIB debit and credit cards throughout April – the same amount spent per day in March - the number of transactions declined by two million.

Online transactions were also down 4% month on month, while those under the age of 25 spent 2% less in April than they did in March. Spending was up by 4% for those between 55 and 64 years old.

”April consumer spending was flat overall when compared with the previous month. Consumers also transacted over two million times less than March despite spending the same amount,” said John Brennan, Head of SME at AIB.

“This means that their average transaction was higher during April, likely due to bigger ticket spend over the Easter break.

“The hospitality and staycation sector enjoyed a positive April with school holidays driving a rise in consumer spending in seaside towns and hotels across the country.” 

On average, spending across the hotel was up 19% while spending in restaurants enjoyed a 9% boost.

Coastal destinations saw the highest increase in hotel spending, with spending in Co Donegal up 27%, Co Sligo up 26% and Co Kerry up 25%.

