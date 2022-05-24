Britain’s cost of living crisis will worsen in autumn, says M&S boss

Britain’s cost of living crisis will worsen in autumn, says M&S boss
Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 13:14
James Davey

British households may already be strapped for cash, but they won’t feel the full force of the country’s cost of living  crisis until the autumn, the boss of clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has said. 

M&S chief executive Steve Rowe said many in Britain will spend on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and then possibly enjoy their first foreign holiday since the pandemic began, before the reality of a massive jump in energy bills hits them in September and prompts them to adjust their spending.

“Somewhere between I think the autumn-October period and January, we’ll start to see it bite,” Mr Rowe told reporters after M&S reported annual results. 

“Those on lower incomes will see it bite earlier perhaps than our customers, where they tend to have a little bit more in the bank and a little bit more savings,” said Mr Rowe, who is stepping down as CEO. 

Other firms have flagged similar warnings in recent days. The owner of restaurant chain Wagamama projected food and drink inflation to reach 9% to 10% this year, nearly double its estimate from two months ago. 

British consumers are facing the biggest squeeze on disposable income since at least the 1950s. 

They were hit last month by a double whammy of surging household energy costs and higher taxes. 

The UK energy regulator this week warned household energy bills could surge by another 40% in October, following a more than 50% rise on the previous level. 

Market researcher Kantar has said over one-fifth of UK households describe themselves as “struggling” to make ends meet, piling pressure on the government to do more to help the poorest. 

M&S finance chief Eoin Tonge said M&S’s selling price food inflation was running at about 6%. Mr Rowe said the clothing and home business would see price rises during the autumn and summer, as the higher cost of raw materials is passed on to consumers.

Mr Rowe said changes pushed through in the last few years meant M&S was in a stronger position to ride the crisis.

“The key thing here is to trade the business, and we’re in much better shape,” he said.

Mr Rowe will be succeeded by food boss and joint chief operating officer, Stuart Machin. 

-Reuters

Read More

Lidl offers £22.5k to scout new stores as part of UK growth plan  

More in this section

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Rate Announcement ECB battle lines shift as Lagarde urged to speed up rate hikes
Currency stock Shares crash 'does not automatically point to recession'
Coventry Town Centre WAGAMAMA Restaurant open kitchen image from street Wagamama and Upper Crust restaurant firms warn of worsening inflation
<p>Using the app, Stripe customers will be able to convert incoming payments and any amount of their balance into Bitcoin. Picture: David Paul Morris</p>

Stripe expands Bitcoin conversions in latest crypto push

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices