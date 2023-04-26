1,000 employment permits for home care workers

Employment 1,000 home care workers are to be made available in an effort to address the national recruitment crisis in the sector.

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, and Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, made the announcement at the launch of the report of the strategic workforce advisory group on home carers and nursing home healthcare assistants.

The cross-departmental Strategic Workforce Advisory Group was established in March 2022 by Minister Butler to examine strategic workforce challenges in publicly and privately provided frontline carer roles in home support and long-term residential care for older people.

The Group’s report provides a comprehensive overview of the complex and inter-related challenges that are affecting the recruitment and retention of care workers. It makes 16 wide-ranging recommendations to urgently address these, spanning the areas of recruitment, pay and conditions, barriers to employment, and training and professional development, as well as sectoral reform. The recommendations aim to:

1. Raise awareness of the training and employment opportunities that are available for care workers; ensure greater equity in pay and conditions for care workers across the public, private and not-for-profit sectors;

2. Facilitate collective bargaining; remove disincentives for part-time work by the unemployed; enable the employment of non-EU/EEA care workers in Ireland for roles in the sector; and build the HSE’s capacity for timely, localised recruitment.

With one of the most rapidly ageing populations in the EU, Ireland faces an ever-increasing challenge to address the shortage of care workers, a significant proportion of whom are themselves older people.

Minister Butler said: “All care workers working in home support and long-term residential care for older people should receive fair pay and conditions and have the opportunity to progress in their careers. We need to show home support workers and healthcare assistants that we value the important work they do and make it a viable career option.

“I echo the Advisory Group’s call for all private sector and voluntary providers to commit to pay home support workers and healthcare assistants the National Living Wage at a minimum (currently €12.90), and for home support workers to receive payment for all time spent travelling between people’s homes and for other reasonable travel expenses.

“We need to urgently address the shortage of care workers in Ireland. In conjunction with wider sectoral reforms which are in train, implementation of the Group’s recommendations will have a real and lasting impact on addressing these workforce challenges."

Minister English welcomed the recommendations to address the barriers to the recruitment of care workers, as highlighted in the report.

These include commitments to: run a national campaign to raise the profile of training and employment opportunities for care workers; undertake a review of public employment services to increase the number of jobseekers who become care workers; build the HSE’s capacity for timely and locally focused recruitment; enhance European-level recruitment activities; and undertake a review of the eligibility criteria for State benefits to ensure that engagement in part-time employment is not dis-incentives. It also aims to remove home care workers from the Ineligible Occupations List to enable the employment within Ireland of up to 1,000 non-EU/EEA citizens in this area.

“The current shortage of care workers is a significant issue that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency,” Minister English commented. "We, therefore, need to simultaneously tackle the challenges that are impeding recruitment at national level and facilitate international recruitment in the shorter term.

“I hope that the implementation of the Advisory Group’s recommendations will significantly improve the pay and conditions of care workers in Ireland and make it a more attractive and sustainable career. Accordingly, I am announcing that 1,000 General Employment Permits will be made available for home care workers from January 2023.

“As recommended by the Advisory Group, these permits will be for full-time positions with a minimum salary of €27,000 per year and a stipulated minimum continuous shift-length of four hours per working day. This will ensure good quality employment for care workers who come to Ireland while at the same time alleviating our national recruitment crisis.”

Ireland the ‘new UK’ for incoming workers

The Government's decision to expand its work permit system for workers from countries outside of the EEA is helping to address Ireland’s skills and labour shortages across a number of sectors, including healthcare, according to Colm Hilliard, director of Workpermits.ie.

Established in 2018, Work Permits is a private immigration company working for clients from across the globe wishing to apply for an Irish employment permit.

"We have seen a significant increase in all sectors, with a rapid increase in applications over the past year because of shortages in the area,” said Colm, highlighting the impact of Brexit as a positive for Ireland in terms of attracting skilled workers.

"Brexit is having a huge impact, given that we are the last country in the EU that speaks English as a first language and we’re a growing country. Ireland has become ‘the new UK’ in terms of the level of attraction to work here. The marketplace for employment is huge here in Ireland."

There has been a significant amount of recruitment going on outside Europe.

Colm Hilliard, director of Workpermits.ie.

"Companies have advertised in Europe for new posts and have received no suitable responses so they have to expand their search. Ninety-nine percent of the time, companies come back to us and say they can’t find anyone in Europe after advertising. If you can’t find people in Europe, you have to expand your search and there are very highly skilled workers out there who are eager to come here to Ireland to work and live," Colm adds.

Despite the demand for workers from outside the EEA, the process to access a work permit can be complex, and is where workpermits.ie helps prospective employers and employees navigate the system.

"This process takes 16 weeks, with us acting as the common denominator to get that work permit. We deal with the company in applying for the permit and we deal directly with the employee to verify their documents and deal with any questions they may have. We are often dealing with people who are circumnavigating the globe and arriving in a country they may know little or nothing about. We’re here to help with that," Colm adds.

“After the quota of 1,000 General Employment Permits for the role of care workers and home carers was introduced in December 2022, we have experienced a steady increase in the number of applications since then,” he said.

An application for a General Employment Permit can only be submitted when a valid Labour Market Needs Test has been undertaken. To satisfy a valid LMNT, an employer must advertise the vacancy with the Department of Social Protection Employment Services/EURES employment network for at least 28 consecutive days without any edits or amendments.

Additionally, an advertisement in a national newspaper and a recognised platform such as a recruitment platform is also necessary. Health professionals qualify for a critical skills permit, which can be issued up to four years, on a minimum salary of €32,000 per year. This type of permit allows for a spouse/children to join the employee immediately.