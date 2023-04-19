Fuel prices drop to pre-Ukraine invasion low but set to rise from June

Fuel prices are at their lowest price since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia — but are set to rise by around 20c per litre by the end of 2023.

Prices for oil, petrol and diesel all skyrocketed at the beginning of 2022 after production fell and sanctions were introduced following Vladimir Putin's invasion.

To combat that, the Government cut excise duty on March 9 of 2022.

The excise duty cut amounted to 20c per litre on petrol, 15c per litre on diesel and 2c on marked gas oil.

Now, the prices at the pumps have fallen as far as they were prior to the war in Ukraine.

The average petrol price across the state is €1.59, the lowest since September 2021. Diesel fuel has dropped significantly, with the average at €1.51, 9% less than in March 2023, a survey from AA Ireland found.

AA Ireland spokesman Paddy Comyn said: "We have not seen prices this low for petrol and diesel since September 2021, well before the start of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which led to a dramatic increase in fuel prices internationally."

However, fuel prices are set to rise with the Government confirming earlier this year that the excise duty would be phased back into the prices in stages.

Rates will be restored on June 1 by 6c per litre of petrol, 5c per litre of diesel and 1c per litre of gas oil.

September 1 will see rates increase by a further 7c for petrol, 5c for diesel and 1c for gas oil.

They will be fully restored on October 31 with an increase of 8c for petrol, 6c for diesel and 3c for gas oil.

Mr Comyn added: "Motorists won’t be able to enjoy these prices for too long, however. We already know that unless prices fall again, then petrol will be back up to around €1.80 per litre and diesel to €1.76 per litre by the end of October. Which were the same as at the start of the Ukraine conflict."