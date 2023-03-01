Electric vehicles outperform Irish car market with registrations up 37%

The first two months of 2023 saw just under 5,900 electric vehicles registered in Ireland
Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 12:56
Emer Walsh

Electric vehicles continue to outperform the Irish car market, with its exponential surge in demand resulting in the car type now accounting for just under 15% of the market share.

The latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry reveal that around 2,219 new electric vehicles were registered in February, representing a 37.5% increase compared with the previous month. 

Combined, the first two months of 2023 saw just under 5,900 new EVs registered.

As demand continues to increase, EVs, hybrids and plug-ins combined now account for 41% of the market, outperforming internal combustion engine type vehicles with petrol and diesel accounting for just 32.5% and 23.3% respectively.

According to SIMI General Director, Brian Cooke, increased supply and strong government support are the main drivers of EV demand.

Mr Cooke also noted the significant impact the SEAI Grant has had on private customers, calling on the government to "not interrupt consumer momentum" by continuing this support into the future.

Overall, February saw a 9.9% annual increase in new car registrations, with the number to date up 9.4% on the same period last year.

Light commercial vehicles are up 12.8% annually, with heavy commercial vehicles up significantly by just under 46% year-on-year.

Imported used cars rose by just under 5% annually, however, year to date imports have fallen marginally by 0.9%.

