Investors likely to be slow to rush back to UK assets despite protocol deal

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen both hailed their post-Brexit deal as a chance to reset frayed relations between the two sides. For investors in British assets, the repair work is only just beginning.

BlackRock and Abrdn are among asset managers overseeing more than $9 trillion (€8.5trn) combined that expect the deal to remove only some of the uncertainty that has dogged the Britain since they voted to leave the EU in 2016. Others, including Invesco Asset Management, said the agreement won’t meaningfully help the UK economy.

“I am underweight UK equities in my model portfolio asset allocation and this deal is not going to change that,” said Invesco's global head of asset allocation research, Paul Jackson.

Investors may consider the UK to be a less important part of their core portfolio as a result of Brexit but I suspect there are also some cyclical aspects to this as well. Some of those flows will come back but some of them will be lost forever.

UK assets have long been out of favour with investors because of Britain’s lacklustre economy and, more recently, the chaos of former prime minister Liz Truss’s unfunded tax cuts.

The Brexit protocol deal may have removed some of the lingering uncertainty but it wasn’t enough to trigger an immediate rally, and UK stocks lagged the broader gains across Europe. The country’s problems, from runaway inflation to disagreement between parts of the union and looming general elections, remain too great for many investors to rush back in.

Damage control

Still, the deal does go some way toward improving rock-bottom sentiment toward the country’s assets. “If we never have to talk about Brexit again, the UK would be more investable,” Man Group chief executive Luke Ellis said.

The pact comes after a year of political turmoil that dragged sterling close to parity versus the dollar and left UK stocks as the world’s most disliked. The UK’s Ftse-100 and Ftse-250 indexes have significantly lagged all major equity benchmarks since the Brexit vote in 2016, with the domestically-focused gauge down 15% since the end of 2021, when Britain officially left the EU.

The impact on the economy may also be limited. “It’s a relatively small positive. This could be the starting point of a more cooperative phase between the EU and the UK,” said Northern Trust Asset Management’s chief investment strategist for EMEA and Asia Pacific, Wouter Sturkenboom. But the deal isn’t impactful enough for him to change his view on the UK equity market overall, he said.