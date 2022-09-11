John Whelan: Ireland could face challenges in securing FDI in future

At a time when peace in Europe has never seemed so fragile and recession in our main trading partners an ever-increasing threat, the recent rapid rise in employment in Ireland seems a ‘false flag’ and begs a number of questions.

Is the old model for our trading success, with the main ingredient its low-cost and low-tax policy, combined with the close relationship with the US and the EU and the industrial clusters on IT and chemical products, suitable for the decade ahead?

Grand Canal Dock and the Liffey river in Dublin. Picture: Maxpix

Up until the day Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine, China was the dominant strategic concern of trade and security makers. Especially for the US, the EU, and UK.

This was seen in the tightening of investment-clearance regulations, the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the US, and the US Reshoring initiative. The latter forecasts the creation of 350,000 new US jobs during 2022 alone, as a result of encouraging businesses to increase their domestic sourcing.

However, despite the war in Ukraine and its impact on energy prices, concerns over loss of security of supply of critical items and the associated intellectual property have not gone away, and pose threats to Ireland’s continued dependence on trade with China, the US, the EU, as well as the UK. The recent rise in Ireland's employment may be the last kick of the old business model.

The rise in China’s dominant position in many manufacturing sectors, as well as aggressive activities towards Taiwan and expansion of its the China Sea sphere of influence, are all adding to the phobia over the loss of control over key sources of supply and the trend to reshore overseas production in the West.

Against such as background, companies in Ireland and the State agencies promoting the country abroad must face up to the two new realities.

One, the demand for skilled technical workers, whether in ICT or biotech and any other complex part of the global supply chain, is at an all-time high, with the right people in short supply and thus commanding commensurate big salaries and perks.

The second reality concerns national security, not just in the US but across the EU and elsewhere. This is driving legislation aimed at preventing foreign nationals from accessing/acquiring tech secrets for their own countries advantage, undermining our current drive to attract R&D here.

Against such a backdrop, moving away from reliance on the old model which has served Ireland well since 1958, based on an export-led development strategy backed by foreign direct investment (FDI) must be taken seriously.

Threats to attracting FDI

The Irish State has been very successful in attracting FDI thanks to a combination of factors.

Some factors are the basic enablers of FDI. The Irish economy is open to international trade, its infrastructure is of reasonable quality, it offers opportunities to export to an attractive region, such as the EU.

Additionally, Ireland has leveraged four specific factors.

Firstly, its overall low costs, which is no longer the case. Secondly, its skilled workforce. The third factor is a favourable tax structure, which is now under increasing threat. Finally, Ireland has a critical mass in some industries.

The competitive advantages of lower wages and costs have disappeared. It has always been difficult to argue on multilingual skillsets versus other European employees. And the corporation tax regime is under threat.

It seems unlikely that Ireland would be able to carry on attracting the lion’s share of FDI destined to Europe during the next decade.

The model on which Ireland has based its development for the last 60 years is clearly running out of fuel, as many of the competitive advantages that Ireland could boast of during the early 1990s have disappeared one after the other.

Nonetheless, so far Ireland has managed to preserve its most important competitive advantage to carry on attracting FDI: its tax system. But how long will it take for the EU and possibly the US to force Ireland to stop undercutting them with its fiscal policy?

John Whelan is an expert on Irish trade