Only 6% believe banks will retain cash services indefinitely 

Only 6% of people believe banks will retain cash services “indefinitely” according to a survey carried out in the wake of AIB's U-turn on cashless branches, according to a new survey.

A further 15% think that while cash services will be retained, consumers will be charged significantly more to use them.

The results of the survey, commissioned by Credit Union Development Association (CUDA), show that the vast majority of people believe the disappearance of cash services is inevitable. This comes despite large public and political backlash following AIB's announcement that it was planning to remove cash services from 70 local branches.

The bank was forced to U-turn on its decision following the outcry.

Chief executive of CUDA, Kevin Johnson, said: “It seems that many people feel we are on borrowed time in terms of the rollout of digital banking and the withdrawal of face-to-face banking services, with 60% of respondents feeling that AIB’s decision to retain cash services is only temporary."

Mr Johnson added that: "the retention of cash services in local communities is critical and is a national issue that needs forward-looking centralised planning."

The public was divided on who the responsibility of ensuring access to cash services fell to.

Some 56% of people believe that retaining access to cash services was the responsibility of the Government and/or the Central Bank.

In contrast, 30% of those surveyed believed that the position of ensuring the provision of cash services for local communities was the role of the banks.

For customers of exiting banks Ulster and KBC, a significant majority (72%) said that the Government or the Central Bank should be tasked with ensuring access to cash service.

Less than one in five (17%) of KBC and Ulster bank customers surveyed believe that the role fell to the banks.

Meanwhile, figures released last week show that Ireland is continuing to move towards a cashless society post-pandemic.

During Q2 digital banking payments outnumbered direct debit transactions for the first time, according to the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI).

There were 36 million digital transactions carried out, a 12% increase from the same period last year.