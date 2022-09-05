Only 6% believe banks will retain cash services indefinitely 

The results of the survey, commissioned by Credit Union Development Association (CUDA), show that the vast majority of people believe the disappearance of cash services is inevitable.
Only 6% believe banks will retain cash services indefinitely 

Some 56% of people believe that retaining access to cash services was the responsibility of the Government and/or the Central Bank. Picture: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 12:17
Emma Taggart

Only 6% of people believe banks will retain cash services “indefinitely” according to a survey carried out in the wake of AIB's U-turn on cashless branches, according to a new survey.

A further 15% think that while cash services will be retained, consumers will be charged significantly more to use them.

The results of the survey, commissioned by Credit Union Development Association (CUDA), show that the vast majority of people believe the disappearance of cash services is inevitable. This comes despite large public and political backlash following AIB's announcement that it was planning to remove cash services from 70 local branches. 

The bank was forced to U-turn on its decision following the outcry.

Chief executive of CUDA, Kevin Johnson, said: “It seems that many people feel we are on borrowed time in terms of the rollout of digital banking and the withdrawal of face-to-face banking services, with 60% of respondents feeling that AIB’s decision to retain cash services is only temporary."

Mr Johnson added that: "the retention of cash services in local communities is critical and is a national issue that needs forward-looking centralised planning."

The public was divided on who the responsibility of ensuring access to cash services fell to.

Some 56% of people believe that retaining access to cash services was the responsibility of the Government and/or the Central Bank.

In contrast, 30% of those surveyed believed that the position of ensuring the provision of cash services for local communities was the role of the banks.

For customers of exiting banks Ulster and KBC, a significant majority (72%) said that the Government or the Central Bank should be tasked with ensuring access to cash service. 

Less than one in five (17%) of KBC and Ulster bank customers surveyed believe that the role fell to the banks.

Meanwhile, figures released last week show that Ireland is continuing to move towards a cashless society post-pandemic.

During Q2 digital banking payments outnumbered direct debit transactions for the first time, according to the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI).

There were 36 million digital transactions carried out, a 12% increase from the same period last year.

Read More

AIB boss admits the bank 'made a mistake' over its no-cash plan at branches

More in this section

Germany Gas Tax Euro slides to lowest in two decades as Russia shuts off gas
Nick Bradshaw / fotonic Inflationary pressures may be starting to moderate
Ryanair plane at boarding on Ciampino Airport near Rome. John Whelan: We are at the end of the low-cost airline ticket era
#BankingOrganisation: AIBOrganisation: Credit Union Development Association
<p>“Amid extraordinary economic uncertainty and fiscal challenges ahead, reform of the EU fiscal framework cannot wait,” said fiscal affairs department Director Vitor Gaspar. Picture: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg.</p>

IMF urges EU fiscal revamp to ward off threat to bloc’s future

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices