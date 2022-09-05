Euro slides to lowest in two decades as Russia shuts off gas

The euro and European stock futures dropped after Russia escalated the continent’s energy crisis by shutting off key gas taps, signaling a long cold winter ahead for businesses and households.
European nations led by Germany announced measures over the weekend to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and spiralling energy prices after Russian state gas producer Gazprom on Friday said it would indefinitely halt supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline.
The common currency dropped as much as 0.7% to 98.80 US cents on Monday, the weakest since 2002, while Euro Stoxx 50 futures slumped as much as 3.3%. Futures of German government notes gained 80 ticks to 149.13 ahead of this week’s European Central Bank policy decision.
“Euro has more downside given the full impact from the indefinite cut in Russia gas supply to Europe is yet to come,” said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. “No gas means no growth and a hawkish ECB.”
The energy crisis has been deepening since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed commodity prices sharply higher and damaged relations between the Kremlin and Europe. This was a significant factor pushing the euro to parity with the dollar last month for the first time in two decades.
The new strains on energy supplies ahead of the winter threaten to put a further drag on the regional economy at a time when soaring consumer prices are putting pressure on the ECB to tighten monetary policy.
