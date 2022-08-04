Bank of England warns of year-long recession in Britain as it hikes rates again

The Bank of England unleashed its biggest interest-rate hike in 27 years as it warned Britain is heading for more than a year of recession under the weight of soaring inflation.

The half-point increase to 1.75% was backed by eight of the bank’s nine policy makers, who also kept up a pledge to act forcefully again in the future if needed, potentially putting similar hikes on the table for coming meetings.

Sterling pared gains after the move, which was accompanied by warning that a UK recession will begin in the fourth quarter and last all the way through next year.

That would be the longest slump since the financial crisis, with officials expecting the economy to shrink by around 2.1% in total.

The Bank of England also boosted its forecast for the peak of inflation to 13.3% in October amid a surge in gas prices, and warned that price gains will remain elevated throughout 2023. That will sharpen a cost-of-living crisis that will see real disposable incomes fall more than at any time in around 60 years.

Even after billions of pounds of British government support for struggling households, families are set to be around 5% worse off by the end of 2023 with incomes falling both this year and next.

Set against the gloomy outlook, the half-point hike, unprecedented since the Bank of England gained independence in 1997, is a sign officials are calling time on the era of cheap money and scrambling to keep pace with a wave of global tightening from its international peers.

The Bank of England forecasts, based on average energy bills increasing by 75% to around £3,500 (€4,160) in October, highlight the scale of the challenge awaiting the victor of the race to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister.

Inflationary pressures have “intensified significantly,” the bank said. “The latest rise in gas prices has led to another significant deterioration in the outlook for activity.” Alongside the decision, it also laid out its plans for reducing the mammoth government bond holdings it amassed during the crisis.