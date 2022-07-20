Irish passport sixth 'most powerful' in world for hassle-free travel       

Ireland's passport is in joint sixth along with France, Portugal, and Britain, with access to 187 countries
An Irish passport is a valuable asset.

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 14:36

An Irish passport is among the sixth "most powerful" in terms of giving access for business and other travellers around the world, according to an annual rankings by an immigration consultancy.

Ireland's passport is in joint sixth along with France, Portugal, and Britain, for providing hassle-free access to the largest number of countries, according to the latest Henley Passport Index from Henley & Partners.

However, Japan, Singapore and South Korea have the most powerful passports as the world continues to recover from Covid-19, reversing pre-pandemic rankings that were dominated by European nations.

A Japanese passport provides hassle-free entry to 193 countries, one more than those from Singapore and South Korea,

Russian travel documents are ranked 50th, giving easy access to 119 nations. China placed 69th, with access to 80 countries, India’s passport ranked 87th and Afghanistan’s passport is the least useful, getting the holder into only 27 countries. 

The recovery and reclamation of our travel freedoms, and our innate instinct to move and migrate, will take time,” Henley & Partners chairman Christian Kaelin said in a statement.

As recently as 2017, Asian countries barely featured among the world’s 10 most-accepted passports, according to the index. Europe’s domination has gradually eased and Germany now trails South Korea. 

Ireland, France, Portugal, and Britain are in sixth place, with access to 187 countries, while the US is seventh with a score of 186, the latest ranking shows. 

The index, which uses 17 years of data, helps wealthy individuals and governments assess the value of citizenships around the world based on which passports offer the most prolific visa-free, or visa-on-arrival access. 

• Irish Examiner and Bloomberg

EU proposes 15% cut in gas consumption until spring

