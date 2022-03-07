Gender equality moving in the right direction

In the most recent Construction Industry Federation survey of the construction industry in Ireland, women made up just 8.49% of those working in the sector.

With the federation committed to highlighting the opportunities and dispelling the idea that only men can work in construction, CIF director Jean Winters underlined the opportunities for all women in the industry: “Why can’t a woman drive a crane the same as a man? It’s like any career. You need to work hard, you need a certain amount of luck, and you need competence. These are all gender neutral issues.”

Change is happening. Kate Fahey has become Ireland’s youngest and only female tower-crane operator. Kate hopes her success will encourage more women to consider a career in the building sector.

“Society’s general point of view is that this is a male dominated industry — it’s heavy work, a lot of lifting and carrying, and therefore is more suited to a man because of the physicality. That is no longer the case,” Kate says. “With new methods and technology, there’s no reason why women can’t do the same jobs as men in the industry.”

The recent report of the Balance for Better Business Review Group shows that Irish businesses have made significant progress in achieving gender balance at board level during 2021. Over the year, the percentage of women on the boards of Iseq 20 companies rose to 31%, up from 18% and on track to achieve the 33% goal by the end of 2023.

As of November 2021, Ireland had moved up to 12th position from 17th on the list of women on company boards for the largest companies in the EU27, illustrating the progress made since Balance for Better Business was first established in 2018.

Co-chair Julie Sinnamon said the business case for more diverse decision making and leadership is well established. “While work remains to be done at the board level, the real challenge is in achieving balance at leadership level in organisations,” she says. “A strong and robust pipeline of future female leaders influences the shape of future leadership teams and boards.”

Co-chair Aongus Hegarty agrees that a cultural change was required which needed active engagement by senior business leaders across Ireland: “There are still too many companies with all-male boards and leadership teams in Ireland. Achieving gender equality requires honest and rigorous self-assessment, time, and sustained effort.”

He has called on companies to set targets and have an action plan, in addition to building a gender balanced succession plan at both board and executive leadership team level.